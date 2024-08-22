Teerawut and Vichayada Shine on Day 1 of JAT Qualifying School in Phetchaburi

The event, running from August 22-24, is a critical selection process for young golfers aiming to compete in all four JAT series this season.
Hosted by Trust Golf—a premier training and development centre equipped with world-class technology—the tournament is supported by an impressive lineup of sponsors, including Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sports Technology Institute (Bangkok), Eagle Sport, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club.
The competition features three divisions for both boys and girls. Classes A (ages 15-18) and B (ages 13-14) are battling it out over 54 holes in three days, while Class C (ages 10-12) faces a 36-hole challenge over two days.
In Boys' Class A, Teerawut Boonseeor emerged as the early frontrunner, carding a flawless 6-under-par 66 to grab the lead. Pasoot Luengcharoenwatana trailed in second with a 1-under-par 71, while Ajalawich Anantasethakul sat in third at 1-over-par 73.
Over in the Girls' Class A, Vichayada Raemmuang dominated with a 1-under-par 71, leaving Nawaporn Kompoj and Korrawan Bennukul to share second place at 2-over-par 74.
In Boys' Class B, Taeoh Ryu posted a 1-over-par 73 to claim the top spot, with Jessada Chuangprayoon, Viet An Tran, and Nutpob Luangcharoenwatana locked in a three-way tie for second at 2-over-par 74. Girls' Class B saw Natchanan Sunthonthip take the lead with a 5-over-par 77, followed by Karnsiree Prakobnopakao, who sat second at 12-over-par 84.
In the younger Boys' Class C, Bao Phat Nguyen led the pack with a 1-over-par 73, while Minh Quang Le followed with an 11-over-par 83. Boonyanuch Suppakitbuncho topped the Girls' Class C leaderboard with a 1-over-par 73, with Chanicha Gidjaruck and Kunnada Chalermkuldecha close behind at 3-over-par 75.
The Junior Asian Tour is a prestigious platform providing young golfers with the chance to compete at a high level and pave their way to future success. The 2024 series will feature four events: the first from September 27-29, followed by the second circuit between October 11-13 and the third between November 1-3, all to be staged at Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Phetchaburi. The fourth circuit will occur from December 13-15 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao.