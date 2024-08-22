Teerawut and Vichayada Shine on Day 1 of JAT Qualifying School in Phetchaburi

The event, running from August 22-24, is a critical selection process for young golfers aiming to compete in all four JAT series this season.

Hosted by Trust Golf—a premier training and development centre equipped with world-class technology—the tournament is supported by an impressive lineup of sponsors, including Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sports Technology Institute (Bangkok), Eagle Sport, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club.

The competition features three divisions for both boys and girls. Classes A (ages 15-18) and B (ages 13-14) are battling it out over 54 holes in three days, while Class C (ages 10-12) faces a 36-hole challenge over two days.