Bao and Chanicha Win Class C Titles to Earn Junior Asian Tour Berths   

Nguyen, representing Vietnam, overcame a challenging start with a double bogey and two bogeys on the front nine. He rallied with four birdies and a bogey on the back nine, carding a final round of 73 and a total score of 2-over-par 146. This performance earned him the top spot in the boys' category, finishing ahead of fellow Vietnamese golfer Minh Quang Le, who took second place with a score of 168.

In the girls' division, Chanicha Gidjaruck rebounded from a tough beginning that included a bogey and back-to-back double bogeys on holes 4 and 5. She improved with three birdies on the back nine, shooting a 74 for a total score of 5-over-par 149, clinching the victory. Boonyanuch Suppakitbuncho finished just one shot behind with a score of 150.

While the Class C categories concluded with 36 holes, the A and B classes were still in progress, with 18 more holes scheduled for play on Saturday.