Bao and Chanicha Win Class C Titles to Earn Junior Asian Tour Berths   

Nguyen, representing Vietnam, overcame a challenging start with a double bogey and two bogeys on the front nine. He rallied with four birdies and a bogey on the back nine, carding a final round of 73 and a total score of 2-over-par 146. This performance earned him the top spot in the boys' category, finishing ahead of fellow Vietnamese golfer Minh Quang Le, who took second place with a score of 168.
In the girls' division, Chanicha Gidjaruck rebounded from a tough beginning that included a bogey and back-to-back double bogeys on holes 4 and 5. She improved with three birdies on the back nine, shooting a 74 for a total score of 5-over-par 149, clinching the victory. Boonyanuch Suppakitbuncho finished just one shot behind with a score of 150.
While the Class C categories concluded with 36 holes, the A and B classes were still in progress, with 18 more holes scheduled for play on Saturday.
In the boys' Class A, Thirawat Boonseeor extended his lead with a 3-under-par 69, bringing his total to 9-under-par 135. Ajalawich Anantasethaskul followed in second place with a score of 1-under-par 143, and Phasoot Leungcharoenwatana remained in third with an even-par total of 144.
For the girls' Class A, Vichayada Raemmuang maintained her lead, carding a 72 to hold the top position with a total score of 3-under-par 141. Korrawan Bennukul is in second place with a score of 7-over-par 151, and Nawaporn Kompoj is third with a 10-over-par 154.
In Class B, Jessada Chuangprayoon led with a remarkable 4-under-par 68, giving him a total score of 2-under-par 142. Viet An Tran is in second place with a score of 7-over-par 151, while Nutpob Leungcharoenwatana holds third place with a 9-over-par 153.
In the girls' Class B, Natchanan Sunthonthip leads with a score of 13-over-par 167, and Karnsiree Prakorbnoppakao is in second place with a score of 19-over-par 173.
The JAT Q-School, running from August 22-24, is a vital selection event for young golfers aiming to compete in the Junior Asian Tour series. Hosted by Trust Golf, a leading training and development centre, the tournament is supported by sponsors including Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sports Technology Institute (Bangkok), Eagle Sport, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club.
The Junior Asian Tour provides young golfers with a prestigious platform to showcase their talent and advance their careers. The 2024 series will feature four events: the first from September 27-29, the second from October 11-13, and the third from November 1-3, all at Lake View Resort and Golf Club. The fourth event will be held from December 13-15 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao.