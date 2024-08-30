Khwansuda wins bronze in Taekwondo at the Paralympics

In the previous rounds, Khwansuda defeated Turkey’s Ekinci Nurcihan 8-4 in the quarterfinals, advancing to the semifinals where she narrowly lost to Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova 3-5, leaving her to compete for the bronze.

Khwansuda faced Maryam Abdollahpour of Iran in a closely contested match. Both athletes sought to gain an edge, with Khwansuda losing a point in 18 seconds, only for her opponent to suffer the same fate.

After a 4-4 tie in regulation time and no score in the golden round, the match was decided on points. Khwansuda emerged victorious due to her superior spinning kick technique, earning her the bronze medal.

This marks her second Paralympic bronze, following her achievement in Japan four years ago.