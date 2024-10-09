Thai contingent aims to capitalize on home advantage at The International Series

The inaugural Black Mountain Championship takes place at the iconic Black Mountain Golf Club from October 17-20, with the third edition of International Series Thailand taking place a week later at the Thai Country Club in Bangkok from October 24-27.
A host of top local talent will be aiming for glory in an elite international field that contains LIV Golf League stars and the cream of the Asian Tour.
Sadom Kaewkanjana is currently the highest challenger on The International Series Rankings, at No.11 thanks largely to his impressive fourth-placed finish at International Series England last time out in August.
David Boriboonsub, a winner of three titles on the spin late last year, is next best at 24th and last season’s Volvo China Open champion Sarit Suwannarut sits 30th in part due to his season-high T14 on the series at International Series Oman.
Sadom, a two-time Asian Tour champion, is excited to be playing consecutive elevated events on home soil. He said: “Having back-to-back tournaments in Thailand this year is such an honour. I’m very excited to tee off in front of the home crowds and have my family there to support me.
“I think it’s always exciting to see Thai flags at the top of the leaderboard and it would be even more special to have a Thai player win on home soil.
“The competition is tougher this year with more LIV Golf players in the field. It is a good opportunity and experience for Thai golfers to be able to play against great golfers, and in the long run, with all the big-name players joining the tour, it will help expand the game of golf in Asia and potentially create more opportunities for Asian golfers.”
Boriboonsub, the 2023 Saudi Open presented by PIF champion on the Asian Tour, echoed Sadom’s thoughts, stating: “I'm excited about having both the Black Mountain Championship and International Series Thailand back-to-back this season. Competing in two tournaments in home conditions is an advantage for me and the other Thai players.
“We’ll have the opportunity to leverage our familiarity with the courses and the local conditions, which can help us perform at our best. Additionally, playing in front of home crowds is always motivating. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”
Sarit, a two-time champion of The International Series with a win at the BNI Indonesian Masters in 2022 as well as his runaway Volvo China Open victory in 2023, emphasised the ever-growing challenge at events on The International Series as he said: “The competition is getting stronger and stronger on the Asian Tour now.
“The cut line is getting higher and the winning score is getting lower, due to the LIV Golf players competing and the players now competing from all over the world from countries like Australia and the USA.
“The Asian Tour players can now compete with the best in the world and that has a real benefit for everyone involved. Everyone wants to win but it would be really good if a Thai player could do it.”
Phachara Kongwatmai, who represented Thailand at the Olympic Games earlier this year and finished runner-up at International Series Thailand two years ago, is also in the field alongside countrymen Poom Saksansin and Suradit Yongcharoenchai, two talented home hopes who proved their credentials by finishing in the top 10 of the innovative LIV Golf Promotions event last year, giving them playing rights for all 10 events this season.
Seven-time Asian Tour winner and 2019 Order of Merit champion Jazz Janewattananond is another big name in the field hoping for home advantage alongside three-time Asian Tour champion Nitithorn Thippong, the 2022 International Series Singapore winner.
Suteepat Prateeptienchai is in red-hot form and the highest Thai on the Asian Tour Order of Merit at No.8 after his wire-to-wire victory at the Yeangder TPC last month, while Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, next highest at 17, will also be one to watch.
Chonlatit narrowly lost out to Australian Wade Ormsby last year on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff for the International Series Thailand title at Black Mountain Golf Club.
Pavit Tangkamolprasert, joint second in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at the weekend, is also in both fields.