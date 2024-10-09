Thai contingent aims to capitalize on home advantage at The International Series

The inaugural Black Mountain Championship takes place at the iconic Black Mountain Golf Club from October 17-20, with the third edition of International Series Thailand taking place a week later at the Thai Country Club in Bangkok from October 24-27.

A host of top local talent will be aiming for glory in an elite international field that contains LIV Golf League stars and the cream of the Asian Tour.

Sadom Kaewkanjana is currently the highest challenger on The International Series Rankings, at No.11 thanks largely to his impressive fourth-placed finish at International Series England last time out in August.

David Boriboonsub, a winner of three titles on the spin late last year, is next best at 24th and last season’s Volvo China Open champion Sarit Suwannarut sits 30th in part due to his season-high T14 on the series at International Series Oman.

Sadom, a two-time Asian Tour champion, is excited to be playing consecutive elevated events on home soil. He said: “Having back-to-back tournaments in Thailand this year is such an honour. I’m very excited to tee off in front of the home crowds and have my family there to support me.