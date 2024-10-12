Satsin and Korrawan blaze through A Class in JAT-NB3 Elite Series Two 

In the Boys' 16-18 category, Chantaurai fired a solid 71, making four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. Despite five bogeys, his round was enough to give him a one-shot lead over Pasoot Luengcharoebwatana. Pasoot carded an even-par round, mixing an eagle on the 12th with one birdie and three bogeys.
On the Girls' side, Korrawan Bennukul stole the spotlight with a stunning 66. She rode a hot putter, draining nine birdies, including five consecutive from holes 4 to 8, setting the pace for the field. Defending champion Namo Luangnitikul kept the pressure on, carding five birdies and one bogey for a 68, trailing Bennukul by just two strokes.
In the B Class (ages 14-16), Ratthawit Ratthachaianan had an up-and-down round of 74, with two birdies offset by a double bogey on the ninth and two additional bogeys. He shares the top spot with Jessada Chuangprayoon, who posted four birdies alongside six bogeys in his 18-hole journey.
For the Girls' B Class, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti put together a solid 73, notching four birdies, although bogeys and a double bogey on the 10th held her back. Natcharey Khunapasut followed closely with a 74, her round highlighted by three birdies and marred by five bogeys.
The second round for Class A and B, along with the first round for Class C, continues on Saturday. Follow updates from the JAT-NB3 Elite Series via the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page.
This tournament is a collaboration between the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and the Notah Begay III (NB3) Junior Golf Championship in the US Players will accumulate points across seven events in the JAT Order of Merit, vying for a spot in the final event, the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship next year. The ultimate goal is to qualify for the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025. This competition also counts towards the Junior Golf Scoreboard and World Amateur Golf Ranking.
The first three events of the 2024 season are scheduled at Lakeview Resort & Golf Club, Phetchaburi, on September 27-29, October 11-13, and November 1-3. Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao, will host the fourth event from December 6-8, followed by two more events on March 7-9 and March 28-30, 2025. The final event of the season will be held at Rayong Green Valley Country Club, Chonburi, from April 4-6, 2025, culminating in the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa, Nakhon Nayok, from April 11-13, 2025.