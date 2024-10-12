Satsin and Korrawan blaze through A Class in JAT-NB3 Elite Series Two 

In the Boys' 16-18 category, Chantaurai fired a solid 71, making four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. Despite five bogeys, his round was enough to give him a one-shot lead over Pasoot Luengcharoebwatana. Pasoot carded an even-par round, mixing an eagle on the 12th with one birdie and three bogeys.

On the Girls' side, Korrawan Bennukul stole the spotlight with a stunning 66. She rode a hot putter, draining nine birdies, including five consecutive from holes 4 to 8, setting the pace for the field. Defending champion Namo Luangnitikul kept the pressure on, carding five birdies and one bogey for a 68, trailing Bennukul by just two strokes.