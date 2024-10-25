Lindh, Morgan, Antcliff lead Thailand Series with sizzling 63s

“Not sure I would say it [today] was a return to form because I have felt good about my game for a while now. I have been happy with my game, but I just haven't been producing any results.”



After his round Uihlein, winner of the International Series England in August, said he still has one eye on winning The International Series Rankings.



He is currently seventh on the Asian Tour Order of Merit and third on The International Series Rankings. His countryman John Catlin is the runaway leader on both rankings, particularly after finishing second at last week’s Black Mountain Championship – where he was beaten by compatriot Michael Maguire in a sudden-death playoff.



“The Asian Tour [Order of Merit] is probably not gettable with John [Catlin] ahead,” said Uihlein, who plays for RangeGoats GC in the LIV Golf League.



“I think he's pulled ahead pretty far away on The International Series one as well, but I feel like I could still be like …. I'd have to win this week because John played great last week.”



He’s over 2,000 points behind Catlin on the Asian Tour Merit list, but 362.78 back on The International Series Rankings.



The 35-year-old was delighted with his round, made up of six birdies and zero bogeys, even though he wasn’t confident with his irons.



“A miracle!” said the American, who tied for 44th in last week’s Black Mountain Championship – also part of The International Series.



“I didn't know what to do half the time I was in the fairway. So yeah, it was good off the tee. It was fantastic. Holed the putts when I hit it close and, you know, that's what you got to do.



“It's just, I like, visually, it's a pretty looking course. Reminds me a bit of Florida.”



Maguire, still on a high after his win on Sunday fired a 67, as did defending champion Wade Ormsby from Australia, while Catlin has work to do following a 70.



This week’s US$2 million event is part of an exciting climax to the season on the Asian Tour. It’s the 16th event of the year with five events remaining, and the sixth of 10 stops on The International Series – 10 upper-tier multi-million dollar tournaments that are part of the Tour that will see its rankings winner secure a place on the LIV Golf League.



Scores after round 1 of the International Series Thailand being played at Thai Country Club, a par-70, 7,199-yard course.



(am - denotes amateur):



63 - Charlie Lindh (SWE), Jed Morgan (AUS), Maverick Antcliff (AUS).



64 - Peter Uihlein (USA), Chan Shih-chang (TPE), Lee Chieh-po (TPE), Richard T. Lee (CAN), Paul Peterson (USA), Sampson Zheng (CHN).



65 - Santiago De la Fuente (MEX), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND), Leon D'Souza (HKG), Jaewoong Eom (KOR), Chris Wood (ENG), Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Ben Campbell (NZL), David Boriboonsub (THA), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Travis Smyth (AUS), Kosuke Hamamoto (THA), Nirun Sae-using (THA).



66 - Christian Banke (USA), Karandeep Kochhar (IND), Kyongjun Moon (KOR), Jbe Kruger (RSA), Ho Yu-cheng (TPE), Ahmad Baig (PAK), Kammalas Namuangruk (THA), Chapchai Nirat (THA), Zach Murray (AUS), Austen Truslow (USA), Jeunghun Wang (KOR), Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN).



67 - Andrew Dodt (AUS), Bjorn Hellgren (SWE), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA), Trevor Simsby (USA), Chanmin Jung (KOR), Wade Ormsby (AUS), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Branden Grace (RSA), Faisal Salhab (KSA), Kazuki Higa (JPN), Sam Horsfield (ENG), Steve Lewton (ENG), Kazuma Kobori (NZL), Michael Maguire (USA), Jose Toledo (GTM), Miguel Tabuena (PHI), Nick Voke (NZL), Settee Prakongvech (THA), Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Chen Guxin (CHN), Carlos Pigem (ESP), Scott Fernandez (ESP), Liu Yanwei (CHN).



68 - Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA), Nattawat Suvajanakorn (THA), Harrison Crowe (AUS), Tobias Jonsson (SWE), Kristoffer Broberg (SWE), Danthai Boonma (THA), Kieran Vincent (ZIM), Nitithorn Thippong (THA), Poom Saksansin (THA), Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (IND), Chonjarern Baramithanaseth (THA), Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA), Luke Kwon (KOR), Berry Henson (USA), Veer Ahlawat (IND), Justin Quiban (PHI).



69 - Aaron Wilkin (AUS), Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN), Jaco Ahlers (RSA), Rayhan Thomas (IND), Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA), Kevin Yuan (AUS), Shiv Kapur (IND), Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA), Sihwan Kim (USA), Marcus Fraser (AUS), Prom Meesawat (THA), Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Stefano Mazzoli (ITA), Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN), Natipong Srithong (THA), Todd Sinnott (AUS), Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA), Ekpharit Wu (THA), Ryan Van Velzen (RSA), Runchanapong Youprayong (THA), Ian Snyman (RSA), Jack Thompson (AUS), Hung Chien-yao (TPE), Tanapat Pichaikool (THA), Liu Yen-hung (TPE), Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA).



70 - Amarin Kraivixien (THA), Minhyeok Yang (KOR), Jared Du Toit (CAN), Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Honey Baisoya (IND), Khalid Walid Attieh (KSA), Jonathan Wijono (INA), Justin Warren (AUS), Varun Chopra (IND), David Meyers (RSA), Ervin Chang (MAS), Sarun Sirithon (THA), Will Marshall (ENG), John Catlin (USA), Nopparat Panichphol (THA), Lachlan Barker (AUS).



71 - Yosuke Asaji (JPN), Scott Vincent (ZIM), Pattaraphol Khanthacha (THA), David Drysdale (SCO), Danny Lee (NZL), Siddikur Rahman (BAN), Lion Park (KOR), Douglas Klein (AUS), Siwakorn Kriangkrai (am, THA), Sangmoon Bae (KOR), S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND), Miguel Carballo (ARG), Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND), Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA).



72 - Naoki Sekito (JPN), Junggon Hwang (KOR), Sam Brazel (AUS), Manav Shah (USA), Poosit Supupramai (THA), Matt Killen (ENG).