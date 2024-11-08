Explains \"Rodtang\" failed to Weigh in, lost ONE World Championship

Boxing fans were immediately disappointed when "Rodtang Jitmuangnon", who was preparing to fight "Jacob Smith" to defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship at 8am on Saturday, November 9 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, lost his world championship before he even fought.
This was because Rodtang failed to weigh in twice before the fight, causing him to immediately lose his world championship belt.
At the first weigh-in, Rodtang weighed in at 0.5 water weight and passed.
At the second weigh-in, Rodtang weighed in at 0.259 water weight and failed.
And at the second weigh-in at 8 pm, he still didn't weigh in, losing his Muay Thai World Championship. The Flyweight division is done.
However, the fight will continue, moving up to 135.5 overweight, scheduled for 5 rounds with Jacob Smith. If Rodtang wins, the championship will be vacant, but if Smith wins, he will take the championship belt.