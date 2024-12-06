Thailand ready for another thumping success in AFF Cup

The Thai squad are heading into the competition looking to extend their record of seven successes, and the War Elephants’ journey through the group phase also sees them face Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia.
Former Kashima Antlers coach Ishii will be leading Thailand for the first time since replacing Mano Polking at the helm, with the Brazilian having guided the nation to the 2022 title with victory over Vietnam in the final.
Seven of the 26 players in the Thai squad were featured in the team that lifted the trophy two years ago. But with 15 players capped 10 times or less, the selection has one eye on the future.
The Thailand team will begin their quest for an eighth title against a Timor-Leste side that booked their nation’s berth in the group phase via the playoffs with a 1-0 win over Brunei, earning them a fourth appearance in the group phase.
Meanwhile, Malaysia will start their campaign in Phnom Penh against Cambodia with head coach Pau Marti Vicente attempting to lead the Harimau Malaya to the title for the first time since their one and only win to date in 2010.
Singapore will have a bye in the opening round of fixtures before entertaining the Cambodians on Dec 11 as the four-time champions launch their challenge for the title since 2012.
The Star
Asia News Network