Blue Canyon primed for KLPGA season opener, Qualifiers set for February 8-9

The action begins with the National Qualifiers on February 8-9, where three coveted spots in the tournament’s main draw will be up for grabs—reserved for two Thai golfers and one international player. Details of the competition will be unveiled at a press conference on February 4 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.
Returning for its second consecutive year, the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship will kick off the 2025 KLPGA Tour season. Scheduled for March 13-16, the tournament boasts a total prize pool of $800,000 (approximately 27.65 million baht).
The star-studded field will feature top KLPGA players alongside 40 specially invited participants, including:
• The top 8 golfers from the Thai LPGA Order of Merit,
• The top 4 players from the Japan LPGA Order of Merit,
• 18 elite golfers representing nations such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, and
• 7 sponsor invites.
Building on last year’s success, the National Qualifiers are open to both professional and amateur women golfers. The qualifiers will accept 120 participants, with registration open from January 8 to February 3. The top two Thai finishers and the best international player will secure their spots in the main event.
Known for its scenic beauty and challenging layout, Blue Canyon Country Club continues to receive international acclaim. The club was named Best Golf Course in Thailand at the 2024 World Golf Awards in Madeira, Portugal—a title it previously claimed in 2022. Its accolades also include the ASEAN Golf Awards (2018) and three consecutive wins as Asia’s Best Golf Course by AsiaMoney (2004-2007).
Further highlighting its reputation, Blue Canyon will also host the Annika Invitational Asia in April, reinforcing its stature as a premier venue for international tournaments.
As one of the world’s top five women’s professional golf tours, the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour has a rich history dating back to its inception in 1977. The tour contributes to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and is recognized as one of eight global circuits, including the LPGA, Japan LPGA, and Ladies European Tour.
The 2024 KLPGA season featured 31 tournaments in its 47th year, underscoring its status as a leader in women’s golf.
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 promises an exhilarating start to the new season, showcasing a blend of rising talent and seasoned professionals on one of Asia’s most celebrated courses.