Blue Canyon primed for KLPGA season opener, Qualifiers set for February 8-9

The action begins with the National Qualifiers on February 8-9, where three coveted spots in the tournament’s main draw will be up for grabs—reserved for two Thai golfers and one international player. Details of the competition will be unveiled at a press conference on February 4 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

Returning for its second consecutive year, the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship will kick off the 2025 KLPGA Tour season. Scheduled for March 13-16, the tournament boasts a total prize pool of $800,000 (approximately 27.65 million baht).

The star-studded field will feature top KLPGA players alongside 40 specially invited participants, including:

• The top 8 golfers from the Thai LPGA Order of Merit,

• The top 4 players from the Japan LPGA Order of Merit,

• 18 elite golfers representing nations such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, and

• 7 sponsor invites.