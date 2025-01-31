Superlek Vs. Anane, Tawanchai Vs. Noiri world title fights  added to ONE 172 In Japan  

Set for March 23 at Saitama Super Arena, the blockbuster event was already set to feature Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa taking on former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight as the main event.

Additionally, Yuya Wakamatsu will square off against former divisional king Adriano Moraes for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title.

Now, three more World Title fights have been added to the lineup, making ONE 172 one of the most stacked cards in recent history.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will unify his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Nabil Anane, who secured the interim crown with a stunning first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

This will be a rematch, as Superlek previously stopped Anane in 2023 when the Thai Algerian prodigy made his ONE debut in the flyweight division.