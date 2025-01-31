Superlek Vs. Anane, Tawanchai Vs. Noiri world title fights  added to ONE 172 In Japan  

Set for March 23 at Saitama Super Arena, the blockbuster event was already set to feature Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa taking on former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight as the main event.
Additionally, Yuya Wakamatsu will square off against former divisional king Adriano Moraes for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title.
Now, three more World Title fights have been added to the lineup, making ONE 172 one of the most stacked cards in recent history.
Superlek Kiatmoo9 will unify his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Nabil Anane, who secured the interim crown with a stunning first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.
This will be a rematch, as Superlek previously stopped Anane in 2023 when the Thai Algerian prodigy made his ONE debut in the flyweight division.
Also on the card, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will take on Masaaki Noiri for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.
Tawanchai, fresh off a dominant TKO victory over Superbon, remains undefeated in nearly four years and already boasts kickboxing wins over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut.
Noiri, a former two-division K-1 Champion, had a slow start in ONE but made a statement at ONE 170, dismantling Shakir Al-Tekreeti with brutal leg kicks. Now, he seeks gold in front of his home crowd.
The third newly announced bout will see former kings Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao collide for the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.
“For ONE 172, it will be the most-watched event in Japanese martial arts history. Around the world, people will be watching and focusing on Japan," ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said during the official press conference on Friday.
"The theme for ONE 172 is the very best of the best from Japan against the world."
Sityodtong also confirmed that Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto will earn a ONE Women’s Atom weight Kickboxing World Title shot against reigning queen Phetjeeja if she defeats Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 95.
Other fights announced during the press briefing include Marat Grigorian vs. Kaito Ono in featherweight kickboxing, Rak Erawan vs. Nadaka Yoshinari in atom weight Muay Thai, Hiroki Akimoto vs. John Lineker in bantamweight kickboxing, and Suriyanlek vs. Ryusei Kumagai in 132-pound catchweight kickboxing.