Thai team show feet of clay in Davis Cup Group II playoffs

Thailand’s dreams of being promoted to World Group II in the Asia/Oceania Zone of the Davis Cup ended on Saturday after a 4-0 rout by hosts Cyprus in the playoffs.
Trailing 0-2 after losing both singles on Friday, Thailand struggled against the home team, which thrived on the clay surface at Nicosia Field Club.
In the doubles match Thailand changed their combination, fielding Pruchya Isaro and Kasidit Samrej against Sergis Kiriatzis and Eleftherios Neos. The Thai duo lost in straight sets 3-6, 5-7, securing victory for Cyprus.
With the result already decided, Thailand sent third singles player Thanapet Chanta against Andreas Timini in the meaningless rubber. Thanapet showed flashes of brilliance but could not overcome Timini’s precise returns, losing 3-6, 3-6. The two teams decided to skip the final singles.
The defeat sends Thailand back to World Group III in the Asia/Oceania Zone, where they will compete for promotion in 2025.
Meanwhile, Cyprus moves on to World Group II in September.
Thailand’s Davis Cup squad included Kasidit Samrej, Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thanapet Chanta, Maximus Parapol Jones, Pruchya Isaro.
The team returns home on February 3 via Dubai.