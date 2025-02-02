Thai team show feet of clay in Davis Cup Group II playoffs

Thailand’s dreams of being promoted to World Group II in the Asia/Oceania Zone of the Davis Cup ended on Saturday after a 4-0 rout by hosts Cyprus in the playoffs.

Trailing 0-2 after losing both singles on Friday, Thailand struggled against the home team, which thrived on the clay surface at Nicosia Field Club.

In the doubles match Thailand changed their combination, fielding Pruchya Isaro and Kasidit Samrej against Sergis Kiriatzis and Eleftherios Neos. The Thai duo lost in straight sets 3-6, 5-7, securing victory for Cyprus.