\"Mew Pornpawee\" beats Komang Ayu Kaya Devi to win Princess Thailand Badminton Championship

Badminton tournament "Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025" World Tour Super 300 level, competing for the trophy bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and competing for a total prize of 240,000 US dollars or approximately 8,160,000 baht at the Nimibutr Sports Building in the National Stadium, has reached the final round on Sunday, February 2, 2025.
Women's Singles Final round Pornpawee "Mew" Chochuwong, the number 1 seed of the tournament, ranked 8th in the world, met Komang Ayu Kaya Devi, ranked 45th in the world from Indonesia.
In this match, Pornpawee played as expected, winning 2-1 games 18-12, 21-16 and 21-13, winning the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025 badminton championship, becoming the 4th female badminton player from Thailand to win this tournament.
"Mew" Pornpawee won the championship and received the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Ready to receive prize money of 18,000 US dollars or approximately 603,000 baht, counting as the 4th female single champion after Ratchanok "May" Intanon 2016, Busanan "Cream" Ongbamrungphan 2017, Nichaon "Nat" Jindapol 2018 and is the 3rd BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament championship after winning the Spanish Masters 2020, Swiss Open 2023.
The runner-up, Koman Ayu Jahya Devi, received prize money of 9,120 US dollars or approximately 305,000 baht.
Summary of the "Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025" World Tour Super 300 competition
The Thai badminton team won 2 out of 3 championships.
Mixed doubles category
Dechapol "Bas" Puavaranukroh with Supisara "Fame" Peuasamran, the 4th seed of the tournament and world No. 19, defeated Djal Ferdinand and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadanti, the 213th seed of the world from Indonesia, 2-1, 19-21, 21-17, 21-13.
Men's Singles
Tao Jiaheng Jason, the 4th seed of the tournament and world No. 30 from Singapore edged out Wang Chengxin, the 6th seed of the tournament and world No. 39 from China, 2-1, 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.
Men's Doubles
Jin Young and Seo Seung Jae, the 92nd seed of the world from South Korea, defeated Muhammad Sohibul Fikri and Daniel Martin, the 2nd seed of the tournament and world No. 24 from Indonesia, 2-0, 21-18. 21-17
Women's Doubles
Laksika "Ken" Kallaha and Phataimas "Jomjam" Mueanwong, the 4th seed of the tournament and world No. 17, lost to Lanny Teer Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadanti, the 6th seed of the tournament and world No. 65 from Indonesia, 1-2 games 21-15, 13-21, 8-21
Women's Singles
