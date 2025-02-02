\"Mew Pornpawee\" beats Komang Ayu Kaya Devi to win Princess Thailand Badminton Championship

Badminton tournament "Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025" World Tour Super 300 level, competing for the trophy bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and competing for a total prize of 240,000 US dollars or approximately 8,160,000 baht at the Nimibutr Sports Building in the National Stadium, has reached the final round on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Women's Singles Final round Pornpawee "Mew" Chochuwong, the number 1 seed of the tournament, ranked 8th in the world, met Komang Ayu Kaya Devi, ranked 45th in the world from Indonesia.

In this match, Pornpawee played as expected, winning 2-1 games 18-12, 21-16 and 21-13, winning the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025 badminton championship, becoming the 4th female badminton player from Thailand to win this tournament.