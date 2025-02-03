Atthaya and defending champ Patty lead the Thai charge at LPGA Thailand

“Missing last year was tough, but I’m back and ready to give it my all,” Atthaya said. “Playing in front of Thai fans is always special, and I hope to make them proud this year.”

Meanwhile, Patty Tavatanakit, who delivered an electrifying performance to claim the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand title, is eyeing a back-to-back triumph. The 24-year-old major champion stunned the field last year with a fearless display to become the third Thai player to lift the trophy after Ariya Jutanugarn (2021) and Moriya Jutanugarn (2018).

“Winning here last year was a dream come true,” Patty said. “I want to experience that feeling again, but I know the competition will be fierce. I’ll give it everything I have.”