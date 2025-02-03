Atthaya and defending champ Patty lead the Thai charge at LPGA Thailand

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 is set to deliver another thrilling showdown as Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul and Patty Tavatanakit lead a strong Thai contingent against the world’s best at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, from February 20-23.
Fresh off a spectacular 2024 LPGA season, where she claimed two victories and finished as the tour’s leading money winner, Atthaya (world No. 4) is aiming to add a home-soil victory to her growing resume. The 21-year-old will be making her highly anticipated return to the tournament after missing last year’s edition due to injury.
“Missing last year was tough, but I’m back and ready to give it my all,” Atthaya said. “Playing in front of Thai fans is always special, and I hope to make them proud this year.”
Meanwhile, Patty Tavatanakit, who delivered an electrifying performance to claim the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand title, is eyeing a back-to-back triumph. The 24-year-old major champion stunned the field last year with a fearless display to become the third Thai player to lift the trophy after Ariya Jutanugarn (2021) and Moriya Jutanugarn (2018).
“Winning here last year was a dream come true,” Patty said. “I want to experience that feeling again, but I know the competition will be fierce. I’ll give it everything I have.”
Both players will lead a 12-strong Thai contingent, including former World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, rising star Chanettee Wannasaen, and multiple-time LPGA winners Pajaree Anannarukarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Thidapa Suwannapura.
Standing in their way is a world-class field of 72 players, featuring six of the top 10 in the world rankings – Ruoning Yin (No. 3, China), Lilia Vu (No. 5, USA), Haeran Ryu (No. 7, South Korea), and Celine Boutier (No. 9, France).
The tournament carries a $1.7-million prize purse and will also feature two exclusive hole-in-one prizes: a Honda CR-V e:HEV RS at Hole 16 and a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle at Hole 8.
With the home crowd behind them, Atthaya and Patty are poised to make another statement on the global stage.