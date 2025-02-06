Blue Canyon tees up historic ANNIKA Invitational Asia debut

The highly anticipated event will take place April 22-25, 2025, in Phuket, featuring the top 60 ranked amateur players from the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), as well as qualifiers and ANNIKA Foundation members.
With a chance to compete on one of Asia’s premier courses, young female golfers will battle for a coveted spot in the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational 2026, one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments in the world.
At Wednesday’s press conference announcing the tournament, Praphant Asava-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club, emphasized the club’s commitment to developing young female golfers.
"This event provides a crucial platform for Thai amateur golfers to gain international experience and take their skills to the next level. We want to help them achieve their dreams and showcase the potential of our championship course on the global stage," Praphant said.
The tournament will also serve as a stepping stone for young Thai players aiming for international success.
"Beyond competition, this event is a golden opportunity for players to refine their game, experience world-class standards, and compete against some of the best junior golfers in the world," the Blue Canyon executive added.
Tournament Director Prat Rattanakul underscored the importance of the event in elevating junior golf in Thailand.
"Thailand has produced many world-class golfers, and this tournament will allow rising stars to showcase their abilities at the highest level. The future of Thai golf is bright, and this competition will be instrumental in helping young players reach their full potential," Rattanakul said.
The tournament also received backing from Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, with executive Surapol Utintu highlighting its significance.
"Thai golfers have already proven they can compete on the world stage. Opportunities like this are critical for their development—not just in terms of golf, but also in education and personal growth," Surapol said.
Among the rising stars at the press event was Louise Uma Lundgraf, a Thai-French golfer based in Phuket, who recently won the British Girls U-16 Golf Amateur Championship, part of the ANNIKA Invitational Europe series.
"It’s exciting to have this event in Thailand. Competing on home soil will be a great advantage for local players, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to gain international experience," Lundgraf said.
The ANNIKA Invitational Asia is part of the ANNIKA Foundation’s global tournament series, previously held in South Korea, Japan, and Australia. This marks the first time it will be staged in Thailand and Southeast Asia.
The 54-hole stroke play event will follow The R&A rules, with WAGR points on the line. The top three finishers will secure a spot in the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational 2026, one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments on the LPGA Tour pathway.
Set against the backdrop of Blue Canyon Country Club, one of Asia’s most celebrated championship courses, the tournament promises to be a game-changer for junior golf in the region.