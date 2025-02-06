Blue Canyon tees up historic ANNIKA Invitational Asia debut

The highly anticipated event will take place April 22-25, 2025, in Phuket, featuring the top 60 ranked amateur players from the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), as well as qualifiers and ANNIKA Foundation members.

With a chance to compete on one of Asia’s premier courses, young female golfers will battle for a coveted spot in the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational 2026, one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments in the world.

At Wednesday’s press conference announcing the tournament, Praphant Asava-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club, emphasized the club’s commitment to developing young female golfers.

"This event provides a crucial platform for Thai amateur golfers to gain international experience and take their skills to the next level. We want to help them achieve their dreams and showcase the potential of our championship course on the global stage," Praphant said.