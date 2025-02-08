The preparations for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 have begun

The organizers of "MotoGP Thailand" have confirmed that preparations are underway for Thailand to host the first race of the season under the official title "PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025."

Following the official test at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from February 5-7, Dorna Sports has begun preparations for the Season Premier event in Bangkok. This will be followed by the Pre-Season Test on February 12-13, leading up to the first race of the season at Chang International Circuit in Buriram from February 28 to March 2, 2025.