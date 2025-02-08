The preparations for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 have begun

The organizers of "MotoGP Thailand" have confirmed that preparations are underway for Thailand to host the first race of the season under the official title "PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025."
Following the official test at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from February 5-7, Dorna Sports has begun preparations for the Season Premier event in Bangkok. This will be followed by the Pre-Season Test on February 12-13, leading up to the first race of the season at Chang International Circuit in Buriram from February 28 to March 2, 2025.
The first batch of containers carrying essential race equipment has already arrived at Chang International Circuit. These shipments include key components for the event setup, as well as the installation of grandstand facilities, pavilions, and activity booths.
Additionally, the BMW M5 safety car has also arrived, marking another step in the final preparations for the race.
The race organizing committee has been coordinating efforts to ensure a seamless event, covering overall venue management, full-scale hospitality for tourists, and medical preparedness at Chang International Circuit.
Emergency response drills have also been conducted, as medical readiness is one of the most critical aspects of hosting a world-class race.
For spectators, those who have purchased Main Race tickets can also attend the Pre-Season Test, with all grandstand seats available for viewing.
For those unable to attend the Main Race, separate tickets for the Pre-Season Test are available at 500 baht per day or 900 baht for both days. An exclusive VIP experience is also available at 5,000 baht per day.