Saranporn’s birdie barrage sets the pace

The rising star from Satun delivered a masterclass in precision and poise, leaving the competition in her wake at Phuket’s prestigious 6,550-yard, par-72 layout.

Trailing four strokes behind is 16-year-old amateur prodigy Angel Thongaram, who carded an even-par 72 to sit in second place. With only one round left to decide who secures a coveted spot in next month’s KLPGA Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, the pressure is mounting in this high-stakes battle.

Saranporn wasted no time asserting her dominance, igniting her round with a blistering three-birdie streak from holes 2 through 4. She faced a brief setback with bogeys on holes 6 and 8, but the setback was short-lived. The young star rebounded in style, rolling in back-to-back birdies at holes 9 and 10 before adding two more on 13 and 18 to lock in her stellar 68.

“It felt great out there today,” said Saranporn who normally plays on the Thai LPGA, Taiwan LPGA and China LPGA tours. “The course iss challenging, but I stuck to my game plan and stayed aggressive.”

Phuket’s very own Angel proved she’s more than just a local favorite, keeping herself in the hunt with a steady even-par 72. The 16-year-old amateur displayed remarkable composure on the demanding Blue Canyon layout, refusing to let the leaderboard pressure shake her game.

“I know I have to go low tomorrow to have a shot,” said Angel, determined to mount a Sunday charge.