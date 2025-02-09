Saranporn’s birdie barrage sets the pace

The rising star from Satun delivered a masterclass in precision and poise, leaving the competition in her wake at Phuket’s prestigious 6,550-yard, par-72 layout.
Trailing four strokes behind is 16-year-old amateur prodigy Angel Thongaram, who carded an even-par 72 to sit in second place. With only one round left to decide who secures a coveted spot in next month’s KLPGA Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, the pressure is mounting in this high-stakes battle.
Saranporn wasted no time asserting her dominance, igniting her round with a blistering three-birdie streak from holes 2 through 4. She faced a brief setback with bogeys on holes 6 and 8, but the setback was short-lived. The young star rebounded in style, rolling in back-to-back birdies at holes 9 and 10 before adding two more on 13 and 18 to lock in her stellar 68.
“It felt great out there today,” said Saranporn who normally plays on the Thai LPGA, Taiwan LPGA and China LPGA tours. “The course iss challenging, but I stuck to my game plan and stayed aggressive.”
Phuket’s very own Angel proved she’s more than just a local favorite, keeping herself in the hunt with a steady even-par 72. The 16-year-old amateur displayed remarkable composure on the demanding Blue Canyon layout, refusing to let the leaderboard pressure shake her game.
“I know I have to go low tomorrow to have a shot,” said Angel, determined to mount a Sunday charge.
Behind the top two, the battle for the final qualifying spot is heating up. South Korea’s Seung Hee Jeon and Phuket’s Louise Uma Landskaf—a Thai-French amateur—share third place at 1-over 73, keeping themselves in striking distance.
Further down, Tunrada Piddon sits in fifth at 3-over 75, while a trio of contenders—Kan Bunnabodee, Peerada Piddon, and Chayanit Wangmahaporn—are tied at 5-over 77, still hoping for a Sunday miracle.
With only two Thai players and one international golfer earning spots in the March 13-16 Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, the final round on Sunday is set to be an electrifying fight to the finish!
Tee times begin at 6:45 AM, with the final group heading out at 7:58 AM. Expect nerves, drama, and some fireworks as the contenders battle for their chance to shine on the big stage!
Renowned for its breathtaking scenery and championship-caliber layout, Blue Canyon Country Club continues to shine on the global stage. The course was recently crowned Thailand’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards 2024, held in Madeira, Portugal.
Having won multiple accolades—including the ASEAN Golf Award (2018) and Asia’s Best Golf Course by Asia Money (2004, 2005, 2007)—Blue Canyon remains a dream battleground for elite players. Adding to its prestige, the club is set to host the Annika Invitational Asia this April, further cementing its status as a premier golfing destination.
About KLPGA
The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) stands among the top five women’s golf tours worldwide, rivaling the LPGA Tour, Japan LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, WPGA Tour, and China LPGA Tour.
Established in 1977, the KLPGA contributes to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and continues to be a force in the global golf scene. The 2024 season marked its 47th year, boasting 31 tournaments across the calendar.