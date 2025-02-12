Family Thais drive cross-country skier

Thailand's cross-country skier Mark Chanloung is once again competing in China, this time at the Asian Winter Games, three years after making history with his family at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In 2022, Mark and his sister, Karen Chanloung, represented Thailand in cross-country skiing. Their father Boonchan Chanloung was a team manager at the time, and their mother was a physiotherapist. Their family's Olympic journey, including the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, captivated Thailand, a tropical nation where winter sports are virtually unknown.

"My father is Thai, and my mother is Italian. My sister and I were born in a small mountain village in Italy where skiing is deeply rooted, so we started from a young age," Mark explained.

Now Mark and his father are back in China, though this time, his sister and mother are unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. "Karen is thrilled that my dad and I are back in China," Mark said. "She keeps texting, asking how everything is going."

Despite their absence, Mark is far from alone. Surrounded by a group of much younger Thai teammates, he has naturally taken on a mentor role. In the team's locker room, a handful of teenage skiers huddle around him, discussing techniques and fine-tuning their equipment.