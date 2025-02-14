ONE Lumpinee 97 full card: Kongsuk welcomes Lamnamoonlek

Headlining ONE Lumpinee 97 is a 138-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout featuring two of Thailand’s most respected strikers, Kongsuk Fairtex and Lamnamoonlek Tded99.
Kongsuk has established himself as a staple of the ONE Lumpinee spectacle, combining aggression with technical finesse. He launched his campaign with two consecutive victories but faced setbacks in his next two outings.
After that, the two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion made a strong comeback in 2024, picking up impressive wins over Petsukumvit Boi Bangna, Joachim Ouraghi, and Yodlekpet Or Atchariya. However, his momentum was halted when he suffered a third-round knockout loss to Muangthai PK Saenchai.
Now, Kongsuk is focused on returning to the win column and advancing toward a coveted 3.5 million Baht contract with ONE Championship.
But standing in his way is a promotional newcomer eager to shake up the competition. Lamnamoonlek enters with a 103-29 record and the distinction of being a WMC World Champion.
Over the past two years, the 26-year-old has secured 10 victories with only one loss. A convincing win over Kongsuk would send a strong message and put him on the fast track to bigger opportunities in the ONE Championship.
Another ONE debutant looking to make an impact is Vero, a highly regarded striking star from Myanmar.
“The Kayan Leopard” is celebrated as a lethwei legend in her home country. Since transitioning to Muay Thai three years ago, she has compiled an impressive 18-2 record, with nine knockouts showcasing her finishing ability.
However, her first test in ONE Lumpinee won’t be easy, as she squares off against Chile’s Francisca Vera in an atomweight Muay Thai contest.
Vera has already made a name with thrilling performances inside Lumpinee Stadium, scoring notable victories over Gusjung Fairtex and Celest Hansen. With experience against top-level opposition, she could spoil Vero’s debut.
ONE Lumpinee 97 Full Card
• Kongsuk Fairtex vs. Lamnamoonlek Tded99 (Muay Thai – 138-pound catchweight)
• Dmitry Menshikov vs. Tengnueng Fairtex (Muay Thai – lightweight)
• Kompet Fairtex vs. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
• Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)
• Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)
• Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew vs. Nittikorn JP Power (Muay Thai – 113-pound catchweight)
• Vero vs. Francisca Vera (Muay Thai – atomweight)
• Khunponnoi Sor Sommai vs. Chartmungkorn Chor Hapayak (Muay Thai – flyweight)
• Junior Fairtex vs. Emily Chong (Muay Thai – atomweight)
• Grandprixnoi PK Saenchai vs. Tomioka Yusei (Muay Thai – 129-pound catchweight)
• Jayson Miralpez vs. Ryuya Hatakeyama (MMA – strawweight)