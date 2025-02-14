ONE Lumpinee 97 full card: Kongsuk welcomes Lamnamoonlek

Headlining ONE Lumpinee 97 is a 138-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout featuring two of Thailand’s most respected strikers, Kongsuk Fairtex and Lamnamoonlek Tded99.



Kongsuk has established himself as a staple of the ONE Lumpinee spectacle, combining aggression with technical finesse. He launched his campaign with two consecutive victories but faced setbacks in his next two outings.



After that, the two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion made a strong comeback in 2024, picking up impressive wins over Petsukumvit Boi Bangna, Joachim Ouraghi, and Yodlekpet Or Atchariya. However, his momentum was halted when he suffered a third-round knockout loss to Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Now, Kongsuk is focused on returning to the win column and advancing toward a coveted 3.5 million Baht contract with ONE Championship.