Freeski's new Thai flyer

With so much at stake, and following a failed landing on his second run, Vieuxtemps delivered, executing, arguably, the best run of his career — etching his name in the history of Asian winter sports forever.

"I made mistakes and fell during my first two runs, but I was satisfied with my third run and secured the bronze medal," he said.

"Before my final run, I took a moment to breathe deeply, calm my nerves and mentally rehearse the tricks I planned to perform.

"I've done my best and successfully executed the most challenging trick."

In his second event in Harbin, the Big Air, Vieuxtemps overcame challenging windy conditions at Yabuli's monster slope to land two of his three runs in the final on Wednesday but failed to land on the podium again after finishing 6th overall.

Kasamura won his second freeski gold of the Games, while the Republic of Korea's Yoon Jonghyun and Shin Yeong-seop clinched the silver and bronze, respectively.

Born in the French port city of Rouen, on the River Seine, Vieuxtemps took up freestyle skiing as a teen prospect, developing his skills at the northern Alps resort of Les Orres, influenced by his father, who he claimed in 2015 could still do a backflip at 50 years old.

Due to the French ski association's focus on alpine events back then, in 2017, Vieuxtemps chose to suit Thailand when the tropical nation began to diversify its sports development by investing in ice and snow sports.

Since his debut 2017-18 season on the FIS World Cup circuit, Vieuxtemps has flown the Thai flag on multiple international occasions, with his two-medal finish (silver in Big Air and bronze in slopestyle) at the 2023 Winter Universiade in Lake Placid, New York, turning heads among the sport's niche community.

Beginning with indoor ice sports, such as curling and hockey, Thailand has ambitiously expanded its presence at the continental level into snow-based events, including cross-country and freestyle skiing, with talent drafted and nurtured from similar dry-land sports such as roller skiing and inline skating.

The country is represented by its largest-ever Winter Asiad contingent of 85 athletes, contesting six sports in Harbin.

Vieuxtemps, who also incorporated inline skating at skate parks into his offseason training, said it's only the beginning, as more Thais look to make inroads into winter sports — and he goes in search of more national glory.

"I hope to compete in the world championships in Switzerland (at St Moritz Engadin from March 17 to 30) after the World Cup and Europa Cup series," said Vieuxtemps.

Sun Xiaochen

China Daily

Asia News Network