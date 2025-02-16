Atthaya eyes back-to-back victories at Honda LPGA Thailand 2025

World No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul kicked off her 2025 campaign in dominant fashion, capturing the title at the Ladies European Tour’s Saudi Ladies International in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Now brimming with confidence, the Kingdom’s No. 1 is setting her sights on home soil, calling for Thai golf fans’ support as she gears up for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, Chonburi province, from February 20-23.
Atthaya, a four-time LPGA Tour champion, showcased her class in Riyadh, clinching the individual title with a 16-under-par 200 after rounds of 68-63-69. She finished four strokes ahead of South Korea’s Lee So-mi, securing her first trophy of the season in style. The 21-year-old Thai also led her team to a T5 finish in the team competition, setting the tone for a promising year ahead.
“This win means a lot because it was our first planned tournament of the year. I didn’t expect it, but it gives me confidence heading into the Honda LPGA Thailand. I’m still working on my irons, but I’ll do my best and promise an exciting week for the fans,” said Atthaya, or “Jeeno”, the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year and former world No. 1.
Her stellar 2024 season saw her lift two LPGA titles—the Dow Championship alongside China’s Ruoning Yin and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. She also claimed the AON Risk Reward Challenge and topped the LPGA money list with $6,059,309, bringing her total earnings for the year to over $7 million.
Next week’s Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, boasting a $1.7-million prize purse, will be Atthaya’s first LPGA event of the season and her sixth appearance at the tournament. Her past performances include a third-place finish in 2023, T8 in 2022, runner-up in 2021, T54 in 2019 (as an amateur), and T37 in 2017 (as an amateur).
A total of 12 Thai golfers will compete at the event, headlined by defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and former winner Ariya Jutanugarn. Other notable names include Chanettee Wannasaen, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Thidapa Suwannapura, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Apichaya Yubol, alongside four local invitees: amateur standout Pimpisa Rungrong, Wichanee Meechai, Tristate Cheenglab, and Wanjarwi Jaravee Boonchant.
World-class stars in the field include world No. 2 Ruoning Yin (China), world No. 5 Lilia Vu (USA), world No. 7 Jin Young Ko (South Korea), world No. 8 Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea), world No. 9 Ayaka Furue (Japan), and world No. 10 Celine Boutier (France).
The event offers added excitement with hole-in-one prizes, including a Honda CR-V e:HEV RS at the 16th hole and a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle at the 8th.
Fans can catch the action live on PPTV HD via all platforms, including www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook (@PPTVHD36), and YouTube (@PPTVSports). Tickets for general admission and VIP access are available at hondalpgathailand.com, with free entry for viewers under 16 and over 60 upon registration.
With momentum on her side, Tithikul is primed for another strong showing, aiming to add a prestigious home victory to her growing legacy.