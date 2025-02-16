Atthaya eyes back-to-back victories at Honda LPGA Thailand 2025

“This win means a lot because it was our first planned tournament of the year. I didn’t expect it, but it gives me confidence heading into the Honda LPGA Thailand. I’m still working on my irons, but I’ll do my best and promise an exciting week for the fans,” said Atthaya, or “Jeeno”, the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year and former world No. 1.

Her stellar 2024 season saw her lift two LPGA titles—the Dow Championship alongside China’s Ruoning Yin and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. She also claimed the AON Risk Reward Challenge and topped the LPGA money list with $6,059,309, bringing her total earnings for the year to over $7 million.

Next week’s Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, boasting a $1.7-million prize purse, will be Atthaya’s first LPGA event of the season and her sixth appearance at the tournament. Her past performances include a third-place finish in 2023, T8 in 2022, runner-up in 2021, T54 in 2019 (as an amateur), and T37 in 2017 (as an amateur).

A total of 12 Thai golfers will compete at the event, headlined by defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and former winner Ariya Jutanugarn. Other notable names include Chanettee Wannasaen, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Thidapa Suwannapura, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Apichaya Yubol, alongside four local invitees: amateur standout Pimpisa Rungrong, Wichanee Meechai, Tristate Cheenglab, and Wanjarwi Jaravee Boonchant.