Jeeno finishes lone third as Yin smashes LPGA Thailand record

World No 2 Jeeno Thitikul put up a valiant effort before settling for a lone third-place finish, seven shots behind American Angel Yin, who clinched the US$1.7-million Honda LPGA Thailand title at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on Sunday.

The former runner-up closed with a final-round 66, securing a four-day total of 267. However, Yin dominated the event, setting a new all-time LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) winning record at 28-under-par 260, thrilling thousands of fans on a humid day in Thailand.

“Well, it's a good week, to be honest. Really nice to finish in the top three in my home country, especially during my birthday week,” said Jeeno, who previously finished second in 2021.

Yin, 26, fired a bogey-free 65 to edge out Japan’s Akie Iwai by a single stroke. She shattered the previous LPGA record of 261, set by Annika Sorenstam in Arizona in 2001.