Jeeno finishes lone third as Yin smashes LPGA Thailand record

World No 2 Jeeno Thitikul put up a valiant effort before settling for a lone third-place finish, seven shots behind American Angel Yin, who clinched the US$1.7-million Honda LPGA Thailand title at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on Sunday.
The former runner-up closed with a final-round 66, securing a four-day total of 267. However, Yin dominated the event, setting a new all-time LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) winning record at 28-under-par 260, thrilling thousands of fans on a humid day in Thailand.
“Well, it's a good week, to be honest. Really nice to finish in the top three in my home country, especially during my birthday week,” said Jeeno, who previously finished second in 2021.
Yin, 26, fired a bogey-free 65 to edge out Japan’s Akie Iwai by a single stroke. She shattered the previous LPGA record of 261, set by Annika Sorenstam in Arizona in 2001.
“I'll be honest, I wasn't that comfortable because Akie shot 10-under the first day, and this course is very gettable,” said the world No 17. “I was playing with Jeeno, and the last time I played with her, she beat me at CME [Group Tour Championship]. I knew the competition would be tight, especially with Moriya [Jutanugarn] playing well and others in the mix.”
Yin’s triumph came under unexpected circumstances, as she had to find a last-minute replacement for her caddie, who fell ill before the final round.
“I’m super blessed because Tom, a Thai caddie, stepped in at the last minute. It was literally two minutes before my tee time. I expected him to be someone’s dad who volunteered, but he turned out to be a professional caddie on the Japanese Senior Tour and Asian Tour. You just can't pick someone that good out of nowhere.”
In addition to setting the LPGA winning record, Yin broke the tournament’s 72-hole record of 262, previously held by Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Xiyu Lin in 2022. She pocketed $255,000 for her victory.
The win marked back-to-back LPGA Tour victories for American players this season, following Yealimi Noh’s triumph at the Founders Cup in Florida earlier this month. Yin also became the fourth American to lift the LPGA Thailand trophy, joining Lilia Vu (2023), Jessica Korda (2018), and Lexi Thompson (2016).
Despite falling short, Iwai left her mark by setting the tournament’s lowest round record with a 61, carding 10 birdies and an eagle against a lone bogey to finish at 261.
Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and Moriya Jutanugarn, both from Thailand, shared fourth place at 269.
“It means a lot to play in front of my friends, family, and Thai fans,” Patty said. “This event inspires a lot of young Thai players, including myself when I was younger. To come back, defend, and finish in the top five was an amazing feeling.”