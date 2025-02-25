New season, Sunward Senior Championship-Sekiwa Cup

The Thai Senior Professional Golf Association is ready to move forward to 2025, holding a press conference for the 2025 Thai Senior Tour, Sunward Senior Championship-Sekiwa Cup 2025, total prize money of 1.5 million baht, from 26-28 February at Legacy Golf Club.

Sutin Drunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, said about the objectives of organising this competition "This is the 2nd year that the association has joined hands with Sunward to organize this competition. I would like to thank you for your support this time. In addition to our member golfers participating in the competition, there are also senior professional golfers from Japan participating in this competition. It also helps develop the golf industry in our country. Including stimulating tourism."