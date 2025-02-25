New season, Sunward Senior Championship-Sekiwa Cup

The Thai Senior Professional Golf Association is ready to move forward to 2025, holding a press conference for the 2025 Thai Senior Tour, Sunward Senior Championship-Sekiwa Cup 2025, total prize money of 1.5 million baht, from 26-28 February at Legacy Golf Club.
Sutin Drunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, said about the objectives of organising this competition "This is the 2nd year that the association has joined hands with Sunward to organize this competition. I would like to thank you for your support this time. In addition to our member golfers participating in the competition, there are also senior professional golfers from Japan participating in this competition. It also helps develop the golf industry in our country. Including stimulating tourism."
"This year's goal is to try to organize as many competitions for members as possible, including developing the association's competitions to an international level. We have already discussed this with various sponsors. We believe that this year we will have matches for members, as well as two more major international matches."
Alisen Nakamura, as a sponsor, said, "I am excited to support this event for the second year, continuing the success of last year's competition. This year, we received a positive response from Japanese professional golfers who came to add colour to the event."
"Pro Mod Daeng" Thammanoon Sriroj, the champion of this event last year, said, "I am happy and excited to be able to defend my title in this event. Also, as the defending champion, I hope to perform as well as last year, and also compete with fellow Thai pros and skilled pros from Japan."
In addition, Vice Admiral Wasin Boonnueng, Honorary Advisor to the Association As a representative from MK Restaurants and Preecha Prakobsuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Utility Plus Co., Ltd., also donated 300,000 baht to support the competition.
This competition is a 3-day, 54-hole stroke play. After 36 holes, the top 60 and ties will be cut to play on the last day. There are 180 golfers in total, divided into 160 tour members and 20 invited golfers, competing for a total prize of 1.5 million baht. The competition will be held from February 26-28, 2025.