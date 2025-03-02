Thammanoon Sriroj successfully defends his title in the 2025 Thai Senior Tour

Thammanoon scored a total of 21 under par 195, successfully defending his title. In the final round, he added a 3 under par 69, making an eagle at hole 6 and 2 birdies at holes 2 and 7. Although he missed a bogey at hole 8, he was able to maintain his game in the last 9 holes by saving all pars, winning the championship.
He revealed that "I'm very happy with this championship because I had to play despite being injured and almost withdrew. I didn't think the score would be better than expected. After this, I will have to rest before returning to compete again."
Second place went to Shinichi Yokota from Japan, with a total score of 11 under par 205, receiving prize money of 120,000 baht, while joint third place went to Tetsuji Hiratsuka and Prayat Marksaeng, who made a hole-in-one on hole 12, with a total score of 10 under par 206.
This event is a 3-day stroke play competition (26-28 February) organized by the Senior Professional Golf Association of Thailand, supported by many organizations, with Mr Sutin Drunyothin, the association's president, and Mr Alisen Nakamura, the president of the Thai Senior Tour, jointly presenting the awards.