Thammanoon Sriroj successfully defends his title in the 2025 Thai Senior Tour

Thammanoon scored a total of 21 under par 195, successfully defending his title. In the final round, he added a 3 under par 69, making an eagle at hole 6 and 2 birdies at holes 2 and 7. Although he missed a bogey at hole 8, he was able to maintain his game in the last 9 holes by saving all pars, winning the championship.

He revealed that "I'm very happy with this championship because I had to play despite being injured and almost withdrew. I didn't think the score would be better than expected. After this, I will have to rest before returning to compete again."