Thai stars shine! 21 golfers compete at Blue Canyon Ladies 2025

The excitement is cranked up even further with 21 Thai female golfers earning spots in the star-studded field, ready to go head-to-head with Korea’s top superstars for a total purse of THB27.65 million (US$800,000).

The tournament will take place from March 13 to 16 at the Blue Canyon Country Club (Canyon Course), a championship venue recently crowned “Best Golf Course in Thailand 2024” by the World Golf Awards.

Tournament organisers confirmed a total field of 120 players, including 80 players from the KLPGA Order of Merit, international invites, and a strong Thai contingent led by 21 homegrown pros invited via sponsor exemptions.

Leading the Thai charge are fan favorites like Chanettee Wannasaen, Arpichaya Yubol, and veteran Pornanong Phatlum. They are joined by rising talents such as Kiratritiya Fujaree Wanwisa Sankapong, and Ornkanok Sroisuwan. Adding extra firepower is Jaravee Boonchant, a rookie on the KLPGA Tour this season.