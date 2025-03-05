Thai stars shine! 21 golfers compete at Blue Canyon Ladies 2025

The excitement is cranked up even further with 21 Thai female golfers earning spots in the star-studded field, ready to go head-to-head with Korea’s top superstars for a total purse of THB27.65 million (US$800,000).
The tournament will take place from March 13 to 16 at the Blue Canyon Country Club (Canyon Course), a championship venue recently crowned “Best Golf Course in Thailand 2024” by the World Golf Awards.
Tournament organisers confirmed a total field of 120 players, including 80 players from the KLPGA Order of Merit, international invites, and a strong Thai contingent led by 21 homegrown pros invited via sponsor exemptions.
Leading the Thai charge are fan favorites like Chanettee Wannasaen, Arpichaya Yubol, and veteran Pornanong Phatlum. They are joined by rising talents such as Kiratritiya Fujaree Wanwisa Sankapong, and Ornkanok Sroisuwan. Adding extra firepower is Jaravee Boonchant, a rookie on the KLPGA Tour this season.
Apart from the 21 invited players, 8 additional Thai pros secured places through the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit. This group features Navaporn Soontreeyapas, Korkanok Soongpanhao, Pakine Kawinkaporn, Budsabakorn Sukapan, Pattararat Rattanawan, Chermalay Santivivatpong, Dusavee Supimjit and Napassawan Pabsimma.
Adding to the Thai firepower is Patcharajuta Kongkraphan, who punched her ticket via the Taiwan LPGA Tour quota, while Saranporn Kaewsrivan and Thanyrada Piddon earned their spots through the National Qualifiers.
The event also welcomes three amateur players including two rising Thai stars — Namo Luangnitikul and Angel Thongaram alongside Jiao Yingtong (Ella) from China, adding a taste of youth and international flavor to the mix.
Fans can catch all the action live at Blue Canyon Country Club or follow every swing from home, with live broadcasts on TrueVisions as follows:
Thursday, March 13 from 14:00 - 17:00
Friday, March 14 from 14:00 - 17:00
Saturday, March 15 from 13:00 - 16:00
Sunday, March 16 from 13:00 - 16:30
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship returns for its second year in Thailand, this time with a boosted prize fund — up from US$650,000 to 800,000 (approximately 27.65 million baht). The format has also been extended from 54 holes (3 days) to a full 72-hole, 4-day showdown, ensuring an even more grueling test for the world-class field.
With top KLPGA stars, international invites, and a stacked Thai lineup, the battle for the first KLPGA trophy of 2025 promises fireworks.
World-Class Stage at Blue Canyon
The iconic Blue Canyon Country Club continues to cement its place as a top destination for championship golf. Alongside its latest World Golf Awards title, the venue has a rich history of hosting premier events, including past accolades like the ASEAN Golf Awards 2018 and multiple Asia Money Awards (2004-2007).
Later this year, Blue Canyon will also welcome the prestigious Annika Invitational Asia, bringing elite international amateur talent to Phuket in April.