JAT-NB3 Int’l Junior Golf Tourney Set for 5th Qualifier on March 7-9

There are still two qualifying rounds remaining, both of which will be held at Rayong Green Valley Country Club, with added excitement in the final stretch thanks to the double points system. This provides players with a greater chance to qualify for the Asian Championship, adding even more thrill to the competition.

The 5th qualifying round will take place at Rayong Green Valley Country Club from March 7-9, with players divided into male and female divisions across multiple age groups.

Class A (15-18 years) and Class B (13-14 years) will compete over 54 holes (3 days).

Scores from these two classes will also be counted towards the Open Class ranking.

Players in Class C (10-12 years) will compete over 36 holes (2 days).

The race for the JAT-NB3 Elite Series Order of Merit crown is heating up after the completion of the mid-season tournament, with Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana currently holding the top spot with 420 points in the B Boys 13-14 division.

Close behind is Korrawan Bennukul, who sits in second place with 365 points, leading the A Girls 15-18 category. Tied for third place are Jessada Chuangprayoon (B Boys 13-14), Asakorn Hattabodee (C Boys 10-12), and Sirinyamas Thummarattanadee (C Girls 10-12), each with 360 points, keeping the chase for the top position wide open.