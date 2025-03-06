JAT-NB3 Int’l Junior Golf Tourney Set for 5th Qualifier on March 7-9

The competition heats up even further, as the final two qualifying rounds will feature double points to intensify the battle for spots in the Asian Championship. This will be the gateway for players to compete in the prestigious NB3 World Championship in the United States, as well as earn a chance to be selected among the top 20 players for an exclusive training camp to enhance their golf skills and gain educational opportunities.
This tournament is the result of a collaboration between Trust Golf, the event organizer, Junior Asian Tour (JAT), and NB3, founded by Notah Begay III. In 2024, the first four qualifying rounds were successfully held, with players accumulating points for the JAT Order of Merit. Their results were also recorded in the Junior Golf Scoreboard and contributed to the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). The top 20 players on the JAT Order of Merit will earn the right to travel to the United States to participate in the US Summer Camp (at their own expense) in July this year.
There are still two qualifying rounds remaining, both of which will be held at Rayong Green Valley Country Club, with added excitement in the final stretch thanks to the double points system. This provides players with a greater chance to qualify for the Asian Championship, adding even more thrill to the competition.
The 5th qualifying round will take place at Rayong Green Valley Country Club from March 7-9, with players divided into male and female divisions across multiple age groups.
Class A (15-18 years) and Class B (13-14 years) will compete over 54 holes (3 days).
Scores from these two classes will also be counted towards the Open Class ranking.
Players in Class C (10-12 years) will compete over 36 holes (2 days).
The race for the JAT-NB3 Elite Series Order of Merit crown is heating up after the completion of the mid-season tournament, with Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana currently holding the top spot with 420 points in the B Boys 13-14 division.
Close behind is Korrawan Bennukul, who sits in second place with 365 points, leading the A Girls 15-18 category. Tied for third place are Jessada Chuangprayoon (B Boys 13-14), Asakorn Hattabodee (C Boys 10-12), and Sirinyamas Thummarattanadee (C Girls 10-12), each with 360 points, keeping the chase for the top position wide open.
Alin Emily Reunkul ranks sixth with 325 points, showing strong form in the C Girls 10-12 division. Meanwhile, Pasoot Luengcharoenwatana (A Boys 15-18) and Nattagorn Bennukul (B Boys 13-14) are tied for seventh, each earning 320 points.
In ninth place is Natcharey Khunapasut from B Girls 13-14, with 300 points, while Trevor Cunningham (A Boys 15-18) and Vichayada Raemuang (A Girls 15-18) share the tenth spot with 290 points apiece.
The Asian Championship will be held from April 11-13, with 80% of the field coming from the JAT Order of Merit standings and 20% from international players across Asia. This event will determine the players who will earn the right to compete at the NB3 World Championship in the United States in November 2025.
In addition, Trust Golf and Notah Begay III will provide select players with the chance to undergo advanced training with expert coaches in the United States, including meetings with college golf coaches from leading universities.
Junior golfers and parents interested in the tournament can follow updates on the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page or contact via LINE: @trustgolf or phone: 02-074-8995.