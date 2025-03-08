Celebs urged to use Thai-Khmer friendly matches to build peace, unity

The event – held at Phnom Penh’s National Olympic Stadium – will feature a game between Khmer martial artists and Muay Thai fighters, as well as a game between Cambodian and Thai celebrities, including actors, singers, models, YouTubers, vloggers and TikTok stars from each of the neighbouring Kingdoms.
As chairman of the organising committee, Huot addressed a March 7 press conference in both the Khmer and Thai languages.
He explained that the event is not just about winning or losing, but about celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Thailand and further enhancing bilateral ties.
“Let us all take this friendly match tomorrow as a sporting event for unity and use it to promote peace. Of course, in sports, there are winners and losers, but let us treat these games as a victory for everyone. We, as historical players, are here today to play in the spirit of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Thailand over the last 75 years,” said Huot.
He told the members of all four teams to be proud of the opportunity to represent their countries in the historic Dhamma Century Cup. He also urged them to use the match to demonstrate good culture and relations with one another and eliminate any negative, misleading information from either Thailand or Cambodia.
“I have told the Thai side that we are currently facing opposition within both Thailand and Cambodia that spreads false and harmful information to attack the government. However, I have made it clear that Thailand and Cambodia will not separate; these two countries will live side by side until the end of time. Therefore, we must respect and love each other,” he said.
Supachai Verapuchong, director-general of Channel 5 TV and a key organiser of the event, as well as Khov Chhay, president of the Cambodian Kun Khmer Federation, also urged the players of both countries to use the matches to promote the culture of peace, strengthen friendship and unity between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as other countries along the Mekong River, all of which are Buddhist.
“We live along the Mekong River, where Buddhism has been practiced for over two thousand years. A major symbol of our religion is Angkor Wat, which stands as proof of the spread of Buddhism and Hinduism. Therefore, the creation of the 'Dhamma Century Cup' to showcase Buddhism across the countries along the Mekong River is a testament to the fact that we, as Buddhists, have lived together for thousands of years. We must continue to uphold this legacy,” added Supachai.
Chhorn Norn
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network