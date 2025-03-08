Celebs urged to use Thai-Khmer friendly matches to build peace, unity

“Let us all take this friendly match tomorrow as a sporting event for unity and use it to promote peace. Of course, in sports, there are winners and losers, but let us treat these games as a victory for everyone. We, as historical players, are here today to play in the spirit of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Thailand over the last 75 years,” said Huot.

He told the members of all four teams to be proud of the opportunity to represent their countries in the historic Dhamma Century Cup. He also urged them to use the match to demonstrate good culture and relations with one another and eliminate any negative, misleading information from either Thailand or Cambodia.

“I have told the Thai side that we are currently facing opposition within both Thailand and Cambodia that spreads false and harmful information to attack the government. However, I have made it clear that Thailand and Cambodia will not separate; these two countries will live side by side until the end of time. Therefore, we must respect and love each other,” he said.