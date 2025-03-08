Panot, Louis lead Class A & Open at JAT-NB3 Junior Golf in Rayong

Bangkok’s Panot, 16, put together a strong round highlighted by six birdies against three bogeys to post his 3-under 69. That was enough to share the lead with Louis Mahakan, a 15-year-old Thai-British talent from Hua Hin, who rolled in seven birdies but gave back four bogeys along the way.

“I made a lot of birdies today, but I also gave away a few shots. My driver wasn’t as sharp as I wanted, but my iron game kept me in it, and I holed some good putts from long range. My short putting still needs work, so I’ll have to sharpen that up for the next rounds,” Panot said after the round.

Louis, the co-leader, admitted to some struggles off the tee but stayed in the fight with his short game.

“I had some trouble with my driving, but other parts of my game came through. Overall, I’m happy to finish under par,” said Louis.