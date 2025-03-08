Panot, Louis lead Class A & Open at JAT-NB3 Junior Golf in Rayong

Bangkok’s Panot, 16, put together a strong round highlighted by six birdies against three bogeys to post his 3-under 69. That was enough to share the lead with Louis Mahakan, a 15-year-old Thai-British talent from Hua Hin, who rolled in seven birdies but gave back four bogeys along the way.
“I made a lot of birdies today, but I also gave away a few shots. My driver wasn’t as sharp as I wanted, but my iron game kept me in it, and I holed some good putts from long range. My short putting still needs work, so I’ll have to sharpen that up for the next rounds,” Panot said after the round.
Louis, the co-leader, admitted to some struggles off the tee but stayed in the fight with his short game.
“I had some trouble with my driving, but other parts of my game came through. Overall, I’m happy to finish under par,” said Louis.
Charongrat Jitnavasathien sits alone in third for both divisions after a solid 1-under-par 71.
On the girls’ side, Suritpreeya Pruksanubal made a strong statement in the Girls’ Class B and Girls’ Open Class, firing a 2-under-par 70 built on four birdies and two bogeys. The 13-year-old rising star leads both divisions heading into the second round.
“There were a few small mistakes today, especially around the greens. I even hit one out of bounds, but overall, I’m happy with 2-under. The goal for the next two rounds is to stay steady and play more consistently,” said Suritpreeya.
Korrawan Bennukul trails her in the Open Class, posting an even-par 72, while also grabbing the lead in Girls’ Class A.
In Boys’ Class B, Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana leads after carding a 1-over-par 74, holding a two-shot advantage over Lubanzi Tselane of South Africa, who shot 3-over-par 75.
Over in Girls’ Class A, Korrawan Bennukulleads the way with an even par 72, with Parat Sukanant and Vichayada Raemmuang following with a 73 and 75 respectively.
The action continues on March 8, with the second round for Classes A and B, alongside the opening round for golfers in Classes C and D. Players will tee off from both the 1st and 10th tees, with the first groups starting at 7:00 AM.
The tournament, part of the JAT-NB3 Elite Series, is the fifth leg of a six-event circuit organized by Trust Golf in partnership with NB3, the junior golf platform founded by American golf legend Notah Begay III. The series offers players a chance to earn points toward the JAT Order of Merit, with scores counting for both the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
At the end of the series, the top 20 players in the Order of Merit will book their spot in the prestigious US Summer Camp, where they’ll receive world-class coaching and training. Players will also fight for places in the Asian Championship, set for April 11-13, 2025, at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok. That event will feature 80 percent of its field from the JAT Order of Merit and 20 percent from international entries across Asia.
Top performers will also get a shot at the NB3 World Championship in the United States this November — a dream opportunity for rising junior stars.