Dornan dominates: Indonesian star grabs 36-hole lead at JAT-NB3 Elite Series.

Dornan showcased his sharp form with two birdies and a brilliant eagle on the par-5 fourth hole, posting a total of 3-under-par 141. He edged one stroke ahead of Jaemin Park in both categories, while overnight leader Panot Sukanant struggled with a 74, slipping two shots off the pace at 143.

“I played well today. It was pretty windy out there, so I had to adjust. My approach shots were solid, and I only missed a few putts. I’m happy with my performance,” said the 16-year-old from Jakarta. “Heading into tomorrow, I have no expectations. I’ll just stay composed, play my game, and see where it takes me.”

In the Girls’ Open, Circuit 3 winner Suritpreeya Pruksanubal, competing in the B Girls event, fired a second-round 71 to top both leaderboards at 3-under-par 141. “I was 5-under through 10 holes before back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12. I made some mistakes but managed to control my game until the end. My driving and shot control weren’t ideal, but my putting helped me stay in it. I’ll focus on staying calm and enjoying the final round,” said the 13-year-old, who won both the Open and B titles last September.