Dornan dominates: Indonesian star grabs 36-hole lead at JAT-NB3 Elite Series.

Dornan showcased his sharp form with two birdies and a brilliant eagle on the par-5 fourth hole, posting a total of 3-under-par 141. He edged one stroke ahead of Jaemin Park in both categories, while overnight leader Panot Sukanant struggled with a 74, slipping two shots off the pace at 143.
“I played well today. It was pretty windy out there, so I had to adjust. My approach shots were solid, and I only missed a few putts. I’m happy with my performance,” said the 16-year-old from Jakarta. “Heading into tomorrow, I have no expectations. I’ll just stay composed, play my game, and see where it takes me.”
In the Girls’ Open, Circuit 3 winner Suritpreeya Pruksanubal, competing in the B Girls event, fired a second-round 71 to top both leaderboards at 3-under-par 141. “I was 5-under through 10 holes before back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12. I made some mistakes but managed to control my game until the end. My driving and shot control weren’t ideal, but my putting helped me stay in it. I’ll focus on staying calm and enjoying the final round,” said the 13-year-old, who won both the Open and B titles last September.
In the A Girls division, Parat Sukanant had a rollercoaster round with five birdies against four bogeys and a double bogey on the second hole. With a round of 73 and a total of 2-over-par 146, she grabbed a narrow one-stroke lead over Vichayada Raemmuang, who finished at 147.
In the B Boys division, South Africa’s Lubanzi Tselane carded two birdies against four bogeys for a 74, tying at 5-over-par 149 with Nutpob Luencharoenwatana, who signed off with a 76.
Meanwhile, in the C Boys competition which kicked off on Saturday, Asakorn Hattabodee made a commanding start, firing a 71 to build a dominant nine-shot lead over Punnapat Chumnanvech. In the Girls’ category, Ramita Chongthairungruang led the field with an 86, with Ivivarin Pradubyart trailing at 93.
In the D Girls event, Hazel Marie Stitt Hzel posted an 82, securing a six-shot advantage over Thongchomphunut Rojviboonchai heading into the final round.
The tournament, part of the JAT-NB3 Elite Series, is the fifth leg of a six-event circuit organized by Trust Golf in partnership with NB3, the junior golf platform founded by American golf legend Notah Begay III. The series offers players a chance to earn points toward the JAT Order of Merit, with scores counting for both the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
At the end of the series, the top 20 players in the Order of Merit will book their spot in the prestigious US Summer Camp, where they’ll receive world-class coaching and training. Players will also fight for places in the Asian Championship, set for April 11-13, 2025, at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok. That event will feature 80 percent of its field from the JAT Order of Merit and 20 percent from international entries across Asia.
Top performers will also get a shot at the NB3 World Championship in the United States this November — a dream opportunity for rising junior stars.