Allycia Hellen Rodrigues TKOs Marie McManamon to Keep Muay Thai Title

In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retained the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title with a dominant stoppage win over debuting challenger Marie McManamon.

Rodrigues exhibited technical brilliance in the opening rounds, forcing her Irish-English opponent on the back foot with clean striking and ruthless aggression. The Brazilian mom-champ had McManamon reeling in the third stanza behind powerful combinations and then dropped her for the count with a left hook.

The intense exchanges continued in the fourth frame as Rodrigues repeatedly tore through McManamon’s guard to connect with hard punches on the inside.