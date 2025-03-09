Allycia Hellen Rodrigues TKOs Marie McManamon to Keep Muay Thai Title

In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retained the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title with a dominant stoppage win over debuting challenger Marie McManamon.
Rodrigues exhibited technical brilliance in the opening rounds, forcing her Irish-English opponent on the back foot with clean striking and ruthless aggression. The Brazilian mom-champ had McManamon reeling in the third stanza behind powerful combinations and then dropped her for the count with a left hook.
The intense exchanges continued in the fourth frame as Rodrigues repeatedly tore through McManamon’s guard to connect with hard punches on the inside.
While McManamon had gamely refused to back down, her face showed plenty of damage, and she ultimately failed to answer the call for the fifth round as Rodrigues was awarded the technical knockout victory via doctor’s stoppage.
In the penultimate bout, 21-year-old Thai phenom Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon put together an explosive performance, knocking down Parham Gheirati four times to score a thrilling technical knockout victory in round two. It was Gheirati’s first defeat in seven ONE Championship appearances.
Rambolek showcased his power early, sending Gheirati to the canvas twice in the first round. The end came swiftly in the second stanza as the Thai dropped his Iranian opponent twice more to earn the TKO.
ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon Results
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues def. Marie McManamon via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 3:00 of round four to retain the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title
Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon def. Parham Gheirati via TKO (four knockdowns) at 1:15 of round two – (Muay Thai - bantamweight)
Dmitrii Kovtun def. Soe Lin Oo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)
Shamil Erdogan def. Gilberto Galvao via TKO (ground and pound) at 0:41 of round one (MMA – light heavyweight)
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu def. Jeremy Pacatiw via unanimous decision (MMA - bantamweight)
Martyna Kierczynska def. Yu Yau Pui via split decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)
Sanzhar Zakirov def. Eko Roni Saputra via knockout (ground and pound) at 1:46 of round two (MMA – 140-pound catchweight)
Nontachai Jitmuangnon def. Arian Esparza via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - featherweight)
Banma Duoji def. Joshua Perreira via TKO (punches) at 2:13 of round one (MMA - flyweight)
Diogo Reis def. Shoya Ishiguro via submission (kimura) at 6:05 of round one (submission grappling – flyweight)
Stefan Korodi def. Katsuki Kitano via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 148-pound catchweight)
Performance Bonus Winners:
- Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (US$50,000)
- Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon (US$50,000)
- Shamil Erdogan (US$50,000)