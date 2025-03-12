Muay Thai makes history: Joins 2025 Asian Youth Games

Muaythai (also known as Muay in some parts of Asia) has reached a historic milestone by being officially included in the 2025 OCA Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, scheduled for October 22-31. This achievement marks an important step forward for the sport on the international stage.
Sakchye Tapsuwan, IFMA President, called this a historic moment for Asian youth. He highlighted how both IFMA and FAMA (Federation of Asian Muaythai Associations) worked tirelessly to secure Muaythai's place in the Games.
FAMA President and IFMA Vice President Abdullah Saeed Amer Al Neyadi described this as a celebration of both sport and culture. He emphasized IFMA's commitment to youth development, noting that 2025 will be a special year for Muaythai in Asia, with Abu Dhabi hosting the IFMA Youth World Championships just one month before the Asian Youth Games.
FAMA Secretary General Mervyn Tan said this achievement is a major milestone for young athletes across Asia, recognizing that youth are the future of the sport. In his words: "The talent of today will be the Champions of tomorrow."
The IFMA Executive Committee and FAMA recently met to discuss next year's busy schedule of Olympic-level events. Muaythai will feature in major competitions including the SEA Games, CISM Military Games, World Games, and Islamic Solidarity Games, culminating in the Asian Youth Games. This shows the continued growth and recognition of Muaythai worldwide.
The IFMA Ad-hoc Management Committee also confirmed that all Muaythai disciplines, including cultural elements like Wai Kru and Mai Muay, qualify for full medals within IFMA competitions. This achievement comes solely from IFMA's efforts and vision.
IFMA continues to uphold high standards for athlete safety, governance, and inclusivity. A complete press release will be sent to all Olympic movement stakeholders outlining IFMA's vision, which prioritizes athlete protection and well-being. IFMA is the only organization recognized by both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
As IFMA puts it: "We call it the Real Power—standing for youth, inclusion, and non-discrimination. We are Olympic Muaythai."