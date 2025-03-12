Muay Thai makes history: Joins 2025 Asian Youth Games

Muaythai (also known as Muay in some parts of Asia) has reached a historic milestone by being officially included in the 2025 OCA Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, scheduled for October 22-31. This achievement marks an important step forward for the sport on the international stage.

Sakchye Tapsuwan, IFMA President, called this a historic moment for Asian youth. He highlighted how both IFMA and FAMA (Federation of Asian Muaythai Associations) worked tirelessly to secure Muaythai's place in the Games.

FAMA President and IFMA Vice President Abdullah Saeed Amer Al Neyadi described this as a celebration of both sport and culture. He emphasized IFMA's commitment to youth development, noting that 2025 will be a special year for Muaythai in Asia, with Abu Dhabi hosting the IFMA Youth World Championships just one month before the Asian Youth Games.