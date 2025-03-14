Yamashita, Ko share lead as weather halts Blue Canyon opener

Play was halted at 5.30 pm due to lightning concerns and rain, leaving several players unable to complete their rounds. However, Yamashita and Ko had already signed their scorecards before the delay.
World No. 14 Yamashita showcased her consistency with four birdies on the front nine and three more after the turn, while Ko registered nine birdies against two bogeys to dominate the par-72, 6,550-yard layout. Their round 65 matched the tournament low round set by Park Minji in the second round last year.
“My shots were good, and I made a lot of birdies. Playing alongside strong players boosted my confidence,” said the 23-year-old Yamashita, who received a JLPGA quota invite to compete in Phuket. “I need to work on my putting tomorrow. Improving my short game will be key to scoring well on this course.”
Ranked 36th on the KLPGA, Ko credited her precision with short irons and wedges for her strong start.
“My iron shots were solid, and since the course is short, I used a lot of wedge shots. I hardly made any mistakes with them, so most of my birdie putts were from close range. That helped me get a good score today,” said Ko, who finished tied for 26th last year.
Looking ahead, she acknowledged the test of endurance that awaits.
“The next three days will be very hot, but if I manage my condition well and avoid getting exhausted, I think I can continue to score well,” added Ko, who claimed her maiden KLPGA title at the High 1 Resort Ladies Open last season.
South Korea’s Park Bokyeom sits just one stroke back after carding seven birdies against a lone bogey on hole No. 3 for an opening 66.
Five players trail the leaders by two shots, including Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol, who overcame an early bogey on hole No. 2 to rack up six birdies—five on the back nine—for an opening 67.
“I played better than expected and was close to the lead. I woke up with some pain in my left wrist, but I still managed to hit some good shots. This was a good confidence boost heading into the second round,” said LPGA member Arpichaya.
Also posting 67s were South Koreans Choi Minkyung, Park Jiyoung, and Song Euna.
Thailand’s Patcharajutar Kongkraphan and Naphatsawan Pabsimma kept themselves in contention with matching rounds of 68, three strokes adrift of the leaders.
Former Thai LPGA No. 1 Patcharajutar got off to a flying start with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 but stumbled with a bogey on No. 13 before recovering with three more birdies.
“Actually, I was worried about my driver, but I controlled my shots well,” said Patcharajutar, whose best KLPGA finish was a third place at the 2024 Hana Financial Group Championship. “I had a great start with two birdies but made a poor tee shot that found the water. Overall, though, it was still a very good round for me because I stayed focused.”
Meanwhile, Naphatsawan, last year’s Color Tour Order of Merit winner, produced a bogey-free round to stay within striking distance.
“I didn’t drive the ball well, but my approach shots and putting helped me score,” said the 24-year-old. “Tomorrow, I’ll try to improve my driving while maintaining my accuracy on approaches and putts.”
First-round play will resume Friday morning, followed by the start of the second round as the tournament looks to get back on schedule.
TrueVisions will broadcast the tournament live on the following schedule: March 13 (14:00-17:00), March 14 (14:00-17:00), March 15 (13:00-16:00), and March 16 (13:00-16:30).
About the KLPGA
The Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour is among the world’s top eight professional golf circuits, considered one of the five premier women’s tours alongside the LPGA Tour (USA), JLPGA Tour (Japan), Ladies European Tour (LET), and WPGA Tour (Australia). Established in 1977, the KLPGA contributes to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and continues to develop some of the world’s top talent.
In 2024, the KLPGA Tour staged 31 events in its 47th season, further solidifying its status as a premier proving ground for golfers aiming to break onto the global stage.