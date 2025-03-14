Yamashita, Ko share lead as weather halts Blue Canyon opener

Play was halted at 5.30 pm due to lightning concerns and rain, leaving several players unable to complete their rounds. However, Yamashita and Ko had already signed their scorecards before the delay.

World No. 14 Yamashita showcased her consistency with four birdies on the front nine and three more after the turn, while Ko registered nine birdies against two bogeys to dominate the par-72, 6,550-yard layout. Their round 65 matched the tournament low round set by Park Minji in the second round last year.

“My shots were good, and I made a lot of birdies. Playing alongside strong players boosted my confidence,” said the 23-year-old Yamashita, who received a JLPGA quota invite to compete in Phuket. “I need to work on my putting tomorrow. Improving my short game will be key to scoring well on this course.”

Ranked 36th on the KLPGA, Ko credited her precision with short irons and wedges for her strong start.

“My iron shots were solid, and since the course is short, I used a lot of wedge shots. I hardly made any mistakes with them, so most of my birdie putts were from close range. That helped me get a good score today,” said Ko, who finished tied for 26th last year.

Looking ahead, she acknowledged the test of endurance that awaits.