Yamashita, Li, Yoo share lead at Blue Canyon Ladies Championship

The overnight co-leader, Yamashita posted three birdies on the back nine, where she started, but she struggled on the front to close with a nine-under-par 135 at the par-72, 6,550-yard Blue Canyon Country Club.

“My shots weren’t as accurate today, and I didn’t get as many chances as I wanted. I feel like I could have pushed my score a bit more,” said the 13-time JLPGA Tour winner. “I want to achieve my target score, so I’ll focus on improving over the next two days. My goal is to win, so I’m putting everything into every shot.”