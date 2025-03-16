Blue Canyon Battle Royale: Park and Yoo ready for title clash

Park, ranked 27th on the KLPGA, carded six birdies, including four on the back nine, to reach 14-under-par 202 in the season-opening event and the only KLPGA-sanctioned tournament held outside South Korea this year.

"Since the weather was hot today, I thought I should finish as quickly and stress-free as possible. I think I managed to wrap it up well. There’s still one more round left tomorrow, so if I stay calm and play well, I think it will be fine," said the 26-year-old, who is chasing her third tour victory following her triumph at the Sangsangin·HankyungTV Wownet Open in 2024.

"Honestly, I didn’t come into this tournament with big expectations. Since it’s my first event after making so many changes, I feel proud that the things I worked on in training are coming together well. But I still need to finish strong tomorrow," she added.

Yoo, the world No. 66 and ranked seventh on the KLPGA, kept pace with a solid five-under 67, sinking seven birdies against two bogeys. She and Park capped their rounds with a birdie on hole 18 to establish a four-shot cushion heading into Sunday's finale.