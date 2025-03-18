Park edges Ko for 3rd KLPGA win at $800K Blue Canyon Ladies Championship

The 26-year-old South Korean, who finished tied 55th in 2024, displayed a strong comeback. She traded two birdies with two bogeys over the first 11 holes before back-to-back birdies on holes 12 and 13 solidified her lead down the stretch.

“I’m grateful to start the season with a victory in the opening event. I honestly didn’t come here expecting to win, but everything came together perfectly,” said Park, who previously won the 2024 Sangsangin·HankyungTV Wownet Open and the 2023 The 9th Kyochon 1991 Ladies Open. The victory earned her US$144,000.

“This win wasn’t just the result of my effort. I had so much support and appreciate everyone who stood by me. I won’t take this as a sign that I’ve reached my best level yet, but I will continue working hard to improve even more,” she added.

Ko pushed Park all afternoon, firing a bogey-free 65 to finish at 15-under-par 273. The 36th-ranked KLPGA player, who won two tour titles between 2023 and 2024, settled for the runner-up prize of US$88,000.

A stroke behind in the third was Lee Gayoung, who closed with a 69 for a 13-under-par 275 total after five birdies on the back nine and two bogeys.