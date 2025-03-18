Park edges Ko for 3rd KLPGA win at $800K Blue Canyon Ladies Championship

The 26-year-old South Korean, who finished tied 55th in 2024, displayed a strong comeback. She traded two birdies with two bogeys over the first 11 holes before back-to-back birdies on holes 12 and 13 solidified her lead down the stretch.
“I’m grateful to start the season with a victory in the opening event. I honestly didn’t come here expecting to win, but everything came together perfectly,” said Park, who previously won the 2024 Sangsangin·HankyungTV Wownet Open and the 2023 The 9th Kyochon 1991 Ladies Open. The victory earned her US$144,000.
“This win wasn’t just the result of my effort. I had so much support and appreciate everyone who stood by me. I won’t take this as a sign that I’ve reached my best level yet, but I will continue working hard to improve even more,” she added.
Ko pushed Park all afternoon, firing a bogey-free 65 to finish at 15-under-par 273. The 36th-ranked KLPGA player, who won two tour titles between 2023 and 2024, settled for the runner-up prize of US$88,000.
A stroke behind in the third was Lee Gayoung, who closed with a 69 for a 13-under-par 275 total after five birdies on the back nine and two bogeys.
Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol, battling multiple injuries, signed off with a 70 in a round that featured six birdies against four bogeys. She tied fourth at 11-under-par 277 alongside South Koreans Ma Dasom, Hwang Youmin, Yoo Hyunjo, Kim Suji, and China’s Li Shuying. Each received a US$26,666 prize money.
“I was determined to play well at home in Thailand. My goal was to finish in the top five, and I did it,” said Arpichaya, the world No. 91, who plans to take a month off to recover from wrist, foot, and waist injuries before returning at the JM Eagle LA Championship in April.
“My main concern is my overall physical condition since my injuries keep flaring up. It affects my confidence at times, so I might consult a doctor to assess the seriousness. If it’s manageable, I’ll focus on resting and recovering as much as possible,” she added.
Yoo, who shared the 54-hole lead with Park, suffered a disappointing 75 after five bogeys and two birdies, derailing her title bid. Ma surged with a strong back-nine performance, carding five birdies for a 67, while Kim shot 69 and Hwang 71.
Jun Yesung rounded out the top 10 with a final-round 69 for a total of 278. Defending champion Lee Yewon settled for a tied 22nd finish at six-under-par 282.
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Phuket Provincial Administration Organization, and multiple corporate sponsors, including Chang Beverage, ANEW, Le Meridien Mai Khao, SBS Golf, True Vision, Coffee Break Louetdart, AirAsia, and Hatari.
About the KLPGA
The Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour is among the world’s top eight professional golf circuits, considered one of the five premier women’s tours alongside the LPGA Tour (USA), JLPGA Tour (Japan), Ladies European Tour (LET), and WPGA Tour (Australia). Established in 1977, the KLPGA contributes to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and continues to develop some of the world’s top talent.