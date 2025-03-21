Coventry smashes glass ceiling to become first woman and first African to lead IOC

SHOW OF UNITY

Coventry's first-round landslide was a show of unity in the body, she said.

"It's extremely important we have to be a united front and we have to work together. We don't and we might not always agree, but we have to be able to come together for the betterment of the movement."

A seven-time Olympic medallist, Coventry won 200m backstroke gold at the 2004 Athens Games and again in Beijing four years later.

She was added to the IOC's Athletes’ Commission in 2012, and her election to the top job signals a new era for the IOC, with expectations that she will bring a fresh perspective to pressing issues such as athlete rights, the gender debate and the sustainability of the Games.

A champion of sports development in Africa, Coventry has pledged to expand Olympic participation and ensure the Games remain relevant to younger generations.

She also inherits the complex task of navigating relations with global sports federations and sponsors while maintaining the IOC’s financial stability, which has relied heavily on its multibillion-dollar broadcasting and sponsorship deals.

As she takes the helm, the global sporting community will be watching closely to see how Coventry shapes the future of the world’s biggest multi-sport organisation.

While her election was broadly popular among the IOC family, there was disquiet in some quarters over her links with the Zimbabwean government, for whom she serves as Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation, a position that has raised eyebrows given Zimbabwe's problematic history with political freedoms.

The country has faced sanctions from the United States and the European Union. Coventry's longstanding recognition in Zimbabwe, where she was given a $100,000 award by former President Robert Mugabe for her success at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, adds further complexity to the situation. Mugabe was in power for 37 years before being overthrown in a military-backed coup in 2017.

Although Coventry has attempted to separate herself from political affairs, her ministerial role and ties with Zimbabwe's leadership continue to be contentious issues as she steps into the leadership of the world's most powerful sports organisation.

On Thursday, though, she was all smiles.

Champion in Athens 2004, victorious again in Pylos -- her golden touch in Greece shows no signs of fading.

"Greece seems to be my lucky charm," she smiled.