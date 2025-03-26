Khunying Patama, Suchai congratulate Pimol as new NOCT President

"After I and about 10 others walked out in protest, Khunying Patama, as the IOC representative for Thailand, recommended that Kaew and Chanatip be allowed to vote per the charter, which was approved by the meeting. However, only Chanatip was able to cast a vote, as Kaew had already left. I reaffirm my full commitment to sportsmanship, accepting victory and defeat with grace, but my actions were solely to protect athletes and uphold fairness," Suchai stated.

Khunying Patama also addressed Pimol, emphasizing that while the election process did not violate the Olympic Charter, every National Olympic Committee worldwide must align its statutes with it. She underscored the importance of governance principles, including fair election procedures, and called for reforms in Thailand’s Olympic statutes to meet IOC and international standards.

She proposed clearer guidelines on candidate qualifications and voter eligibility, along with a structured nomination period. This would include a background verification process, an official announcement of candidates, and an opportunity for them to present their vision before election day. She stressed that these measures would ensure a more transparent and structured election process, in contrast to the current system, where nominations are made on the day of the vote.