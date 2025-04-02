Roman Kryklia proud to bring spotlight back to heavyweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 30 

With heavyweight power in 4-ounce gloves, Kryklia is staying focused on the British challenger.

“I take every opponent seriously. I always prepare as if I’m facing the toughest fight of my life, and that mindset never changes. You can’t predict how things will go in this game, which is what makes it special,” Kryklia said.

On the heels of the epic night in Japan at ONE 172, Kryklia is proud to represent the larger men

of the sport.

The Ukrainian powerhouse is happy to hold a main event in US primetime to bring back the spotlight to the heavyweight division.

“It’s something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight,” the heavyweight said.