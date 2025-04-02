Roman Kryklia proud to bring spotlight back to heavyweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 30 

The 33-year-old is feeling spry in his athletic prime and assures fans that they have yet to see the best version of the Ukrainian.
“I don’t think I’ve peaked yet. I’ve grown a lot during my time away from the ring, and I’m confident there’s still more to show,” Kryklia said.
“Being a double champ doesn’t slow me down. My motivation is simple—I want to give fans as many exciting, memorable fights as possible over the next few years.” The defense of the heavyweight crown is just the first part of Kryklia’s plan. He still has eyes to return to light heavyweight to defend the kickboxing gold, but for now, he is purely focused on Knowles and ONE Fight Night 30.
With heavyweight power in 4-ounce gloves, Kryklia is staying focused on the British challenger.
“I take every opponent seriously. I always prepare as if I’m facing the toughest fight of my life, and that mindset never changes. You can’t predict how things will go in this game, which is what makes it special,” Kryklia said.
On the heels of the epic night in Japan at ONE 172, Kryklia is proud to represent the larger men
of the sport.
The Ukrainian powerhouse is happy to hold a main event in US primetime to bring back the spotlight to the heavyweight division.
“It’s something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight,” the heavyweight said.