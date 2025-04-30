BGC backs 2025 Powerboat Grand Prix to boost Thai talent

BG Container Glass Public Company Limited (BGC), a subsidiary of Bangkok Glass Group, supported Thailand’s largest powerboat racing event, SINGHA WATERSPORTS, by sponsoring the inaugural race titled “BGC Powerboat Grand Prix 2025,” held at Bueng Nong Kot in Khon Kaen Province on April 26–27, 2025.
The opening ceremony was presided over by Karom Khampitun, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen. He was joined by Preeda Nilsaku, Acting Mayor of Ban Ped Municipality; Phantida Wittayapalerd, Director of Corporate Social Affairs and Communications at Bangkok Glass Group; Yospol Phetphirun, Plant Manager at BGC Glass Solution Co., Ltd.; and Chanchai Sapmankongthavee, Managing Director of Mahasarakham Beverage Co., Ltd.
The competition featured six race categories: F1 (Formula 1), F5s (Formula 5s), F5 (Formula 5), SPORT 40 HP, F30HP (Formula 30HP), and F3 (Formula 3). In the Formula 1 category, Sarawut Khamdee from Team BGC secured first place. In the Formula 5s category, Atthaphon Unsri from Team Unitedfoods claimed the top spot, while Wasan Panprom from Team BGC took second place. BGC representatives Phantida Wittayapalerd and Yospol Phetphirun presented trophies to the winning athletes.
BGC’s sponsorship of the “BGC Powerboat Grand Prix 2025” reflects its strong commitment to supporting Thai sports and empowering water sports athletes with opportunities to grow, gain professional-level experience, and ultimately make their mark on the international stage.