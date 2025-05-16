Pasamet clinches Pro Win, Charongrat tops Amateurs at TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Event #2

Under this unique mixed format, the top 40 performers at each One-Day event receive prize money, with the winner taking home 30,000 baht. Crucially, professional and amateur winners from each leg earn automatic qualification into one of the three Asian Mixed Thailand Series events. The first three event winners will qualify for Series Match 1 (July 24–27), the next three for Match 2 (August 14–17), and the final trio of winners will enter Match 3, also scheduled for August 14–17. All three legs will be played at Lake View in Cha-Am.

In the pro division, Pasamet was locked in a three-way tie at 5-under-par 67 alongside Ektanach Techasai and Pattaraporn Lostapornpipit, forcing a hole-by-hole playoff. All three made par at the first playoff hole (par-4), but Pasamet sealed the deal at the second hole (par-5) by sinking a 6-footer for birdie, while his competitors could only manage pars. The win netted him 30,000 baht and a confidence boost.

The Bangkok native, who once drove off with a Toyota Camry after winning the Thailand PGA money list in 2013, admitted the victory was unexpected.

“I didn’t come here expecting to win,” said Pasamet. “But this has really reignited my passion to compete. I’ve spent the last few years focusing on coaching, but I’m grateful to TrustGolf for thinking of players like us who are looking for a second chance. I’ll definitely keep competing in this tour.”

In the amateur battle, Charongrat and Bhum both fired 4-under 68s, requiring a countback to determine the winner. Charongrat’s 34 on the inward nine edged Bhum’s 36, earning him the amateur title and a spot alongside Pasamet in the Asian Mixed Thailand Series Match 1 in July.