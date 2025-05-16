Pasamet clinches Pro Win, Charongrat tops Amateurs at TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Event #2

Pasamet Pogamnerd, a seasoned 41-year-old professional from Bangkok, rolled in a clutch 6-foot birdie putt during a sudden-death playoff to capture the professional title at the TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour – Road to TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025, the second stop of the nine-event circuit.
The tournament was staged on Thursday, May 15, at the par-72 Lotus Valley Golf Resort, where men and women, professionals and amateurs, competed side by side for a total purse of 300,000 baht. The amateur crown went to Charongrat Jitnavasathien, who edged Bhum Juangsiribhumseth on countback.
The TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour was created to open the door for up-and-coming players—both male and female, pro and amateur—to sharpen their skills in a professional environment and gain valuable experience competing in high-stakes events.
This pathway gives rising talent a shot at qualifying for the TrustGolf Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025, a major three-leg tournament co-sanctioned with the Taiwan PGA and Taiwan LPGA. Each leg offers a prize fund of 5 million baht and will be staged at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Phetchaburi from July through August.
Under this unique mixed format, the top 40 performers at each One-Day event receive prize money, with the winner taking home 30,000 baht. Crucially, professional and amateur winners from each leg earn automatic qualification into one of the three Asian Mixed Thailand Series events. The first three event winners will qualify for Series Match 1 (July 24–27), the next three for Match 2 (August 14–17), and the final trio of winners will enter Match 3, also scheduled for August 14–17. All three legs will be played at Lake View in Cha-Am.
In the pro division, Pasamet was locked in a three-way tie at 5-under-par 67 alongside Ektanach Techasai and Pattaraporn Lostapornpipit, forcing a hole-by-hole playoff. All three made par at the first playoff hole (par-4), but Pasamet sealed the deal at the second hole (par-5) by sinking a 6-footer for birdie, while his competitors could only manage pars. The win netted him 30,000 baht and a confidence boost.
The Bangkok native, who once drove off with a Toyota Camry after winning the Thailand PGA money list in 2013, admitted the victory was unexpected.
“I didn’t come here expecting to win,” said Pasamet. “But this has really reignited my passion to compete. I’ve spent the last few years focusing on coaching, but I’m grateful to TrustGolf for thinking of players like us who are looking for a second chance. I’ll definitely keep competing in this tour.”
In the amateur battle, Charongrat and Bhum both fired 4-under 68s, requiring a countback to determine the winner. Charongrat’s 34 on the inward nine edged Bhum’s 36, earning him the amateur title and a spot alongside Pasamet in the Asian Mixed Thailand Series Match 1 in July.
“I focused on improving my approach shots after struggling a bit on Wednesday. I’m thrilled to win the amateur title in my very first professional event. Big thanks to TrustGolf for giving young players like me the chance to gain valuable experience,” Charongrat said.
The tour resumes with Event #3 on May 19 and Event #4 on May 20, both returning to Lotus Valley Golf Resort with 300,000 baht up for grabs at each stop.
Eligibility Guidelines Set for TrustGolf Mixed Tour
To maintain the integrity and competitive balance of the TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour, specific eligibility rules have been outlined. Players falling into the following categories are not eligible to participate:
Thailand PGA Order of Merit champions (2023–2025)
Thailand PGA Tour event winners (2023–2025)
ADT or Asian Tour winners (2023–2024)
All Thailand Golf Tour champions (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties from the Asian Tour Final Order of Merit (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties from the Asian Development Tour (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties in the Thailand PGA Order of Merit (2024)
Top 20 and ties from Thailand PGA Tour (2024–2025 Re-Rank)
Top 10 and ties from the Thailand Development Tour (2024–2025, and 2025 Re-Rank)
Top 5 and ties from Thailand Champions Tour (2024–2025)
Top 40 and ties from the LPGA of Taiwan (2025 Re-Rank)
Top 5 and ties from the Thai LPGA Tour (2024–2025)
The restriction ensures that emerging and developmental players have a platform to grow and potentially break into the higher levels of professional golf.