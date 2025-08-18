Cambodia withdraws from regional bodybuilding championships amid border tensions

Cambodia has officially pulled out of both the 19th Southeast Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, scheduled to take place from August 21–24 2025 at the Alexander Hotel, Hua Mak, Bangkok.

Sukree Supavareekul, President of the Thailand Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Association, confirmed the withdrawal, citing ongoing instability along the Thai–Cambodian border. Although a ceasefire agreement has been reached, the situation has not fully normalised, preventing Cambodian athletes from participating.