Redline Fitness Games debuts in Thailand this December

Operating under the electrifying theme, “GET READY TO REDLINE! Push beyond the limit, anyone can find their own REDLINE,” the competition is designed to be the ultimate test for gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. Participants will navigate 12 Functional Fitness workout stations that challenge every aspect of athletic performance: speed, strength, endurance, and power.
A World-Class Fitness Test for All Levels
Redline Fitness Games is uniquely structured to welcome all levels of fitness, ensuring that everyone can find their competitive edge on the international stage. The race features four main categories with tiered difficulty:
• Singles (Individual): Divided into Level 1 (Beginner), Level 2 (Intermediate), and Level 3 (Advanced). The Advanced category is eligible for attractive prizes and overall prize money.
• Doubles (Pairs): Teams of two race using a ‘You-Go-I-Go’ format, sharing the workout load across the 12 stations.
• Team Relay (4-Person Team): Teams of four use strategy and collaboration to conquer the course together.
• New in Thailand – The Corporate Team (4 Persons)! Teams take turns through 12 stations in a You-Go-I-Go format, running together in the run station, highlighting strategy, teamwork, and unity on the REDLINE stage.
Bringing REDLINE Fitness Games to Bangkok marks a major milestone in elevating the standard of functional fitness across Southeast Asia.
The event reflects the rapid growth of Thailand’s health and fitness community and provides an exciting platform for everyone — from professional athletes to newcomers — to test their fitness in a fun, inspiring, and high-energy atmosphere.
This December at QSNCC, competitors will have the chance to challenge themselves and truly “Find their REDLINE.”
Interested athletes and spectators who want to experience the adrenaline-pumping atmosphere can find prize details and secure their registration or spectator tickets now:
• Dates: December 6–7, 2025
• Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), Bangkok
• Registration/Tickets: Visit the official website: https://redlinefitnessgames.com/bangkok/
• Featured Stations: The 12 stations include challenges like Run, Ski, Deadball Burpees, Bike, Farmer's Carry, Row, and many more.