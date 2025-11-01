Redline Fitness Games debuts in Thailand this December

Operating under the electrifying theme, “GET READY TO REDLINE! Push beyond the limit, anyone can find their own REDLINE,” the competition is designed to be the ultimate test for gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. Participants will navigate 12 Functional Fitness workout stations that challenge every aspect of athletic performance: speed, strength, endurance, and power.

A World-Class Fitness Test for All Levels

Redline Fitness Games is uniquely structured to welcome all levels of fitness, ensuring that everyone can find their competitive edge on the international stage. The race features four main categories with tiered difficulty: