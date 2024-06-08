Budget-conscious Malaysians flock to Hat Yai for holiday as prices rise at home

Hat Yai Songkhla Hotel Association president Sitthipong Sitthiphataraprabha said the city’s diverse food choices, easy accessibility and affordable hotels make it an ideal budget-friendly vacation option.

He added that the city typically draws around 5,000 Malaysians daily, with the number doubling to nearly 10,000 on weekends.

“On peak season weekends (Christmas and New Year), Hat Yai welcomed an average of 20,000 Malaysians daily, while weekdays see around 10,000 visitors,” he told the Bernama news agency in January.

Hotels, especially those in the downtown, have enjoyed full occupancy during peak holiday weeks, he said.

Malaysia’s national railway, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM), in February 2024 announced the return of the MySawasdee (MyHello) special service from Kuala Lumpur to Hat Yai.

It operates only on specific dates in the year, beginning from April 11, 2024.

“In response to the sustained interest in travel to Thailand, we have introduced the MySawasdee train, which operates from KL Sentral (terminal) directly to Hat Yai, specifically during long weekends,” KTM chief corporate officer Suhaimi Yaacob told ST.

The service first rolled off on Sept 15, 2022, logging 10 trips that year that drew 3,787 passengers. In 2023, it made 20 trips, serving 7,864 passengers.

“The surge in demand underscores the need for such a service, prompting us to plan additional services for 2024,” said Suhaimi.

The MySawasdee train can carry 400 passengers each way, with 240 seats and 160 sleeper berths. A one-way seat starts from RM95, rising to RM119 for a lower berth in the sleeper coach.

Tickets for the first trip this year on April 11, and the second on May 31, sold out within minutes. The journey takes 11 hours and 20 minutes.

The air-conditioned ride comes with a cafe serving drinks, snacks and hot meals.

Once in Hat Yai, one of the top activities is food-hunting.

A plate of kerabu Maggi, or an instant noodle salad cooked with seafood and vegetables, costs 80 baht – about RM2 cheaper than KL’s RM12.

A shabu-shabu buffet meal for one person, including prawns, salmon and beef slices, costs 299 baht, at least 17 % cheaper than in KL.

Visitors also sniff out clothing and craft bargains in the markets. For those who prefer international brands, there is the CentralFestival Mall.

Nature lovers flock to nearby waterfalls and wetlands in Phatthalung, as well as Samila Beach and Tang Kuan Hill in Songkhla.

Sri Ganesh Michiel, deputy president of the Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association, told ST: “Malaysians feel very welcome there. Thailand creates a tourism atmosphere.

“Hat Yai is just like a normal town during the day. But when you go out at night, you see all the shops and massage centres. A foot massage is RM25. That is cheap.”

Malaysians are estimated to have spent RM4.6 billion in Thailand in 2023.

Malaysia’s consul-general in Songkhla, Mr Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, was quoted as saying by the Malay-language newspaper Utusan Malaysia in May that the figure is based on the assumption that the 4.56 million Malaysians who visited Thailand last year spent RM1,000 each.

“For this year, the figure is expected to increase based on the trend of visitor arrivals to Thailand,” he added.

While Hat Yai is basking in the sun, at least one Malaysian holiday destination could be feeling the heat from the competition.

An employee of a state-owned company in Malaysia’s No.1 resort island of Langkawi told ST he sees fewer tourists, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is very quiet in Langkawi now. The tourists are going to Phuket, Hat Yai. There are more activities in Thailand. They have the Songkran festival and food festivals. Langkawi needs to have more activities,” he said.

Songkran is a Thai New Year festival known for its water-splashing traditions.

He added that the frequency of ferry crossings between the mainland and Langkawi has also been reduced due to the pandemic, to only a couple of times daily.

Hazlin Hassan

The Straits Times

Asia News Network