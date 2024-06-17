Thai travel to South Korea plummets

K-ETA, an electronic travel authorization system, requires travellers from visa-free countries to obtain authorization before they enter Korea. It was fully introduced in September 2021 to enhance and streamline checks on foreign travellers while countering illegal residency.

By nationality, Thais are the biggest contributors to illegal immigration in Korea.

The Justice Ministry has said it will toughen immigration control as the number of Thai nationals illegally in Korea has tripled in the past 8 years, and now makes up 78 % of all Thais here.

Most of them overstay tourist visas. Korea Immigration Service data shows there were about 152,000 Thais in Korea on the main 90-day tourist visa as of April 30, even though only 100,000 had entered the country on one since Jan 1.

However, an increasing number of tourists are being denied K-ETA applications without being given specific reasons. Complaints have mounted in Thailand, with negative sentiment growing as people share their experiences on social media of being denied.

Cases include a family who had to cancel their trip to Korea because the father was denied entry, or factory workers scrapping a business trip because some of the employees were not allowed in.

As a result, neighbouring countries such as Japan and China, which compete with South Korea for tourism, are reaping the benefits.

"Because of K-ETA, people from Thailand, Malaysia, and other countries are turning to Japan and China," said an official from a travel agency specializing in inbound travel to Southeast Asia. "There are voices in the travel industry that we are losing out to Japan once and China again."

Japan implemented visa-free entry for Thailand after the Covid-19 pandemic, and China began reciprocal visa exemptions with Thailand in March this year.

With such side-effects of thorough immigration policies, tourism industries call for improvements in the system, such as excluding countries with visa exemptions from K-ETA requirements, and piloting the system in countries where it is difficult to make it visa-free immediately.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Ministry of Justice to temporarily exempt Thailand from K-ETA, at least until the end of this year, as the ministry has set a target of attracting 20 million foreign tourists this year.

Thailand is not among the 22 countries that were exempted from K-ETA until the end of this year, which included Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. The exemption was later extended to more countries, but Thailand was still excluded.

"South Korea is becoming less favourable to Thais as tourist spots," said an official from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to local media, adding that "while it is understandable to consider illegal immigrants, (the ministry) hope they will give Thailand a temporary exemption for this year at least."

Choi Jeong-yoon

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network