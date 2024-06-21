Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists for the upcoming summer vacation

Data from the platform show that outbound flight bookings for the summer period have surged by 1.6 times compared to the previous year, with ticket prices dropping by around 20 per cent from the same period last year.
No 10 Canada
The skyline of Toronto, Canada.
No 9 Indonesia
Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia
No 8 The United Kingdom
The British Museum in London, United Kingdom
No 7 Australia
Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Australia
No 6 Singapore
Merlion Park, Singapore
No 5 South Korea
Jeju Island, South Korea
No 4 The United States
The Statue of Liberty, US
No 3 Thailand
Sanctuary of Truth Museum, Thailand
No 2 Japan
Asakusa, Japan
No 1 Malaysia
Petronas Towers, Malaysia
