Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists for the upcoming summer vacation

FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2024

Malaysia, Japan and Thailand have become the top three international destinations for Chinese travelers this summer season (July 1 to Aug 31), according to recent data from Chinese online travel platform Qunar.

Data from the platform show that outbound flight bookings for the summer period have surged by 1.6 times compared to the previous year, with ticket prices dropping by around 20 per cent from the same period last year.

No 10 Canada

No 10 Canada

The skyline of Toronto, Canada.

No 9 Indonesia

No 9 Indonesia

Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia

No 8 The United Kingdom

No 8 The United Kingdom

The British Museum in London, United Kingdom

No 7 Australia

No 7 Australia

Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Australia

No 6 Singapore

No 6 Singapore

Merlion Park, Singapore

No 5 South Korea

No 5 South Korea

Jeju Island, South Korea

No 4 The United States

No 4 The United States

The Statue of Liberty, US

No 3 Thailand

No 3 Thailand

Sanctuary of Truth Museum, Thailand

No 2 Japan

No 2 Japan

Asakusa, Japan

No 1 Malaysia

No 1 Malaysia

Petronas Towers, Malaysia

