Thai, Lao officials welcome passengers on inaugural train journey

Surapong Piyachote, deputy minister of transport, presided over the welcoming of passengers and tourists on the inaugural international train journey between Thailand and Laos, on the Krung Thep Aphiwat-to-Vientiane (Khamsavath) route.
This service aims to facilitate seamless travel and cargo transport between the two nations.
Saysongkham Manodham, deputy minister of public works and transport of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, also participated in the ceremony held on Saturday at Vientiane (Khamsavath) Station.
Surapong said the inaugural train journey between Thailand and Laos represents a significant achievement. It aligns with the policy of enhancing the quality of services provided by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).
The initiative integrates cooperation with the Lao National Railway to expand international passenger services, facilitating seamless travel between Thailand and Laos for both residents and tourists.
The launch of the Krung Thep Aphiwat-Vientiane (Khamsavath) train aligns with the Thai government’s IGNITE THAILAND policy, aimed at positioning Thailand as a global tourism hub. The government aims to attract more than 35 million international tourists, generating at least 3 trillion baht in revenue for the tourism industry annually.
Laotian tourists are among the top five groups frequently visiting Thailand. In 2024, it is expected that at least 977,000 Laotian tourists will visit Thailand, generating more than 36.96 billion baht and stimulating the economy.
The service between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Vientiane (Khamsavath) Stations, covering a distance of 654 kilometres, operates two round-trip trains. Additionally, there are two round-trip services between Udon Thani and Vientiane (Khamsavath), totalling four trains per day.
Tickets for the inaugural journey on Friday, July 19, went on sale on July 10, and all seats were quickly booked, indicating high interest from tourists and the public.
The SRT has also collaborated with the Vientiane Transport Association to provide convenient travel services to various tourist attractions in Vientiane. It is expected that more than 200,000 passengers will use the four daily train services annually, generating more than 67 million baht in revenue each year.
Surapong said the SRT has ensured full readiness before the full-scale operation of the train service. This includes training Lao National Railway staff in train operations, including drivers, station staff, crossing attendants, signal operators, and ticket sellers.
Track conditions have been inspected and improved, and the signalling system has been checked to ensure preparedness for the train service launch.
Additionally, a successful trial run was conducted among Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Thanaleng, and Vientiane (Khamsavath) stations on July 13-14.
Vientiane (Khamsavath) Station is located in Khamsavath village, Saysettha district, just 7.5km north of Thanaleng. It is a two-storey station with two platforms, designed for passenger and cargo transport using a metre-gauge track, covering more than 10,000 square metres with a construction budget of 994.68 million baht.
It is the second station on the Thai-Laos rail network, crucial for international rail transport.
This route also serves as a logistics corridor through the Thanaleng cargo station and is close to the Bueng That Luang Special Economic Zone, a central area for tourism, trade, and business in Vientiane, fostering future economic, trade, and tourism cooperation.
Finally, the Ministry of Transport and the SRT hope that the launch of this international train service will expand significant cooperation between the two nations, linking rail networks and fostering regional growth.
The service allows air passengers arriving at Udon Thani Airport to travel directly to Vientiane by train, eliminating the need for additional road transport and positioning Thailand as a regional tourism and logistics hub.