Thai, Lao officials welcome passengers on inaugural train journey

Surapong Piyachote, deputy minister of transport, presided over the welcoming of passengers and tourists on the inaugural international train journey between Thailand and Laos, on the Krung Thep Aphiwat-to-Vientiane (Khamsavath) route.

This service aims to facilitate seamless travel and cargo transport between the two nations.

Saysongkham Manodham, deputy minister of public works and transport of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, also participated in the ceremony held on Saturday at Vientiane (Khamsavath) Station.

Surapong said the inaugural train journey between Thailand and Laos represents a significant achievement. It aligns with the policy of enhancing the quality of services provided by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The initiative integrates cooperation with the Lao National Railway to expand international passenger services, facilitating seamless travel between Thailand and Laos for both residents and tourists.