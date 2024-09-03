Beijing shows its attractions to Thai tourists

Thailand is a significant source market in Asia for Beijing, and since the implementation of the visa-free policy, the number of inbound tourists from Thailand has steadily increased. According to the Beijing Bureau, from January to July this year, more than 55,800 Thai tourists visited Beijing, a year-on-year increase of 445.1 %. This event is expected to further leverage the benefits of the visa-free policy by effectively reaching target audiences through airlines, airports, travel agencies, and media channels, thereby attracting more Thai tourists to Beijing.