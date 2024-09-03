Beijing shows its attractions to Thai tourists

Beijing showcased its attractions to travelers from Bangkok, Thailand, from Friday to Sunday. The event, highlighting Beijing as a global tourist destination, was jointly organized by the Beijing Bureau of Culture and Tourism, AirAsia, and Beijing Daxing International Airport.

It featured exhibitions for calligraphy and paper-cutting, interactive experiences like games and influencer dialogues, and vibrant cultural performances with a distinct Beijing flavour, attracting many local attendees.

Thailand is a significant source market in Asia for Beijing, and since the implementation of the visa-free policy, the number of inbound tourists from Thailand has steadily increased. According to the Beijing Bureau, from January to July this year, more than 55,800 Thai tourists visited Beijing, a year-on-year increase of 445.1 %. This event is expected to further leverage the benefits of the visa-free policy by effectively reaching target audiences through airlines, airports, travel agencies, and media channels, thereby attracting more Thai tourists to Beijing.

