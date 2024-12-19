New tourism trends seen in Thailand

Thailand is gearing up to attract more luxury and high-spending travellers to stimulate post-pandemic expenditure.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), luxury tourists have an annual income of more than 60,000 USD. Most of them are working-age, according to the authority.

A high-spending tourist is defined as spending more than 6,000-7,000 THB per day, compared with the average of 4,200 THB a day for a tourist visiting Thailand, or 120,000 THB for the whole trip.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said these two segments alone are estimated to contribute 40-50% of the 2 trillion THB in tourism revenue generated last year.