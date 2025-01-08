Vietnam–Thailand cooperation in tourism and culture strengthened

Phong also proposed collaborative participation in trade fairs, promotional events and tourism exhibitions hosted in each country. These efforts would not only increase tourist exchanges but also attract investments and foster business partnerships.

The discussion also touched on the importance of developing tourism workers and Phong noted Vietnam’s desire for Thailand’s support in training its workforce. Suggestions included providing scholarships for short and long-term programmes, organising training workshops and fostering partnerships between educational institutions.

Visa policies emerged as another critical area of focus. Phong emphasized Vietnam’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for international tourists by maintaining an open and liberal visa policy. The country is actively researching potential markets to expand its list of countries eligible for unilateral and bilateral visa exemptions. This effort aligns with the goals of the 'Six Countries, One Destination' initiative, where simplified visa procedures are expected to play a pivotal role in attracting global tourists.

Vietnam and Thailand agreed on the critical role of transportation infrastructure in facilitating tourism growth. Phong highlighted the need to reassess existing flight routes and explore new ones to enhance connectivity. Strengthening all transport networks, over air and water, between the two countries would make travel more convenient for both domestic and international visitors.

Balancing visitor flows between the two nations was also discussed. Phong suggested that collaborative efforts to evaluate tourism trends and demands would ensure sustainable growth while maintaining mutual benefits.

Toward a Shared Future

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about the potential of the six countries' initiative to transform regional tourism. Phong described the project as a major step toward elevating cultural, sports and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand to new heights.

However, he also stressed the need for careful evaluation to address potential challenges. Identifying and overcoming obstacles would be crucial to the initiative’s success. This collaborative approach underscores the shared commitment of Vietnam and Thailand to driving tourism growth and fostering deeper connections within the ASEAN community.

As the 'Six Countries, One Destination' initiative gains momentum, it holds the promise of not only boosting tourism but also strengthening cultural ties and economic partnerships across the region. For Vietnam and Thailand, this marks a significant opportunity to lead the way in shaping the future of ASEAN tourism.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network