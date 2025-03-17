‘The White Lotus’ puts Thailand on every traveller’s bucket list

The hit HBO series “The White Lotus” has returned for its third season, this time set against the stunning landscapes of Thailand. Following the success of its first two seasons, filmed in Hawaii and Sicily, the show continues to captivate audiences with its sharp social commentary and stunning visuals.
Season 3 was primarily filmed at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, with additional scenes shot at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort and various locations in Phang Nga and Bangkok.
The depiction of these exotic locales has sparked an increased interest among travellers, a phenomenon dubbed “The White Lotus effect”, where viewers are inspired to visit the show’s locations.
Tourism impact
According to Expedia, interest in Four Seasons Resort Samui has shot up by 370% among travellers in Hong Kong, while there is 115% more interest in Koh Samui in Singapore, 95% in the United States and 70% in Australia.
Trip.com, meanwhile, has reported that bookings for flights and hotels in Koh Samui have risen by nearly 30% compared to the same period last year, with travellers from Germany, the United Kingdom and France being the primary groups driving this demand.
“The White Lotus effect” is clearly far more pronounced in Thailand, with social media analytics firm, Sprout Social, saying mentions of the Kingdom on social media had risen by 60% in the three days before and after the show’s premiere. The White Lotus was mentioned 1,385,000 times across platforms, with the highest engagement in Thailand (86,016 mentions), the US (45,728), and Brazil (18,613).
The sentiment has been overwhelmingly positive, with 85% of comments reflecting favourable opinions. Posts mentioning Thailand recorded an impressive 99% positive sentiment.
At the same time, the average nightly room rate in Koh Samui has risen by 28% compared to the same period last year, reflecting a significant increase in tourist demand.
Lalisa Manoban’s acting debut
Another significant highlight of this season is the acting debut of Thailand’s very own K-pop princess, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, from the BlackPink group. She portrays Mook, a wellness mentor at the Thai resort, bringing depth and authenticity to the role. Her involvement has not only attracted her global fanbase to the series, but has also underscored the growing influence of Asian artists in Western media.
Cultural representation and themes
This season delves into themes of Eastern spirituality and cultural exploration, offering viewers a rich tapestry of Thailand’s traditions and landscapes.
Early reviews have also praised the season for its intricate storytelling, character development and the seamless integration of Thailand’s cultural elements into the narrative.
However, despite these positive impacts, many have raised concerns about overtourism, particularly regarding its potential effects on the environment and local communities.
Destinations like Venice and Bali have suffered from excessive tourism after gaining global attention through media and film, leading to the degradation of the environment and disruptions to local life.
To address these challenges, Thailand may need to implement strategies to encourage tourists to visit lesser-known destinations and promote sustainable tourism, such as limiting visitors in ecologically sensitive areas.