‘The White Lotus’ puts Thailand on every traveller’s bucket list

Tourism impact

According to Expedia, interest in Four Seasons Resort Samui has shot up by 370% among travellers in Hong Kong, while there is 115% more interest in Koh Samui in Singapore, 95% in the United States and 70% in Australia.

Trip.com, meanwhile, has reported that bookings for flights and hotels in Koh Samui have risen by nearly 30% compared to the same period last year, with travellers from Germany, the United Kingdom and France being the primary groups driving this demand.

“The White Lotus effect” is clearly far more pronounced in Thailand, with social media analytics firm, Sprout Social, saying mentions of the Kingdom on social media had risen by 60% in the three days before and after the show’s premiere. The White Lotus was mentioned 1,385,000 times across platforms, with the highest engagement in Thailand (86,016 mentions), the US (45,728), and Brazil (18,613).

The sentiment has been overwhelmingly positive, with 85% of comments reflecting favourable opinions. Posts mentioning Thailand recorded an impressive 99% positive sentiment.

At the same time, the average nightly room rate in Koh Samui has risen by 28% compared to the same period last year, reflecting a significant increase in tourist demand.

Lalisa Manoban’s acting debut

Another significant highlight of this season is the acting debut of Thailand’s very own K-pop princess, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, from the BlackPink group. She portrays Mook, a wellness mentor at the Thai resort, bringing depth and authenticity to the role. Her involvement has not only attracted her global fanbase to the series, but has also underscored the growing influence of Asian artists in Western media.