Malaysia, Thailand only Southeast Asian nations in Top 10 retirement spots

The Ireland-based publication released its much-anticipated list recently, assessing 20 countries based on several key factors, including cost of living, healthcare, visa and residency options, climate, governance, and lifestyle.

Malaysia and Thailand were the only Southeast Asian nations to make the top 10, with Thailand in 10th place.

The report highlights Malaysia’s strong appeal to foreign retirees due to its affordability, infrastructure, and multicultural charm.

"Malaysia offers a rare blend of low-cost living, excellent medical care, and vibrant culture that retirees find both accessible and enriching,” said the report.